Everton's Seamus Coleman explains what he enjoys most about Richarlison

Richarlison has arguably been Everton's best player since the start of this season.

Everton skipper Seamus Coleman spoke to the club's official website about Richarlison and what makes him a 'proper Everton player.'

The Toffees moved up to eighth in the league table after a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend. Carlo Ancelotti has changed Everton's fortunes since his arrival but one player who has remained as important as he was before is Richarlison.

The Brazilian has become a fan favourite at Goodison Park since his arrival from Watford at the start of last season. Richarlison has 11 goals and four assists to his name already and his skipper Coleman has hailed his impact for the Toffees.

He said: "As attacking players go, he’s right up there. He made that goal [against Crystal Palace] out of nothing, really. I was watching it from the right-back position and I’m thinking, ‘There is every chance he can get something here’. He finished it brilliantly.

"What I enjoy most about him – and I know everybody loves to see the goals – is his work-rate and desire to win. He’s got niggles every second week, but he gets on with it. He’s a warrior and we’re very happy to have him. He’s a proper Everton player,” he said.

Everton did well to tie Richarlison down to a long term contract last month. The Brazilian is arguably their most important player and under Ancelotti he will only get better.

Alongside Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has looked a completely different player since Marco Silva's departure. The Englishman has 13 goals in all competitions and his partnership with the Brazilian has been impressive.

Everton have to continue their good run until the end of the season to still be in a shout for the Europa League next term. The game against Arsenal next weekend is arguably a six-pointer and a win there will massively boost their chances of finishing in the top-seven.