English club's owner says he'll bid for Leicester player who'll have a year left on his contract this summer

The versatile Leicester City man is impressing at Peterborough United.

The Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony says Posh will make another approach to sign the Leicester City midfielder Josh Knight in the summer transfer window.

Knight is on a season-long loan from Leicester to Peterborough, for whom he has scored or assisted seven goals in 22 League One games this campaign.

And his form prompted Posh to try and turn the deal permanent last month, according to MacAnthony.

But the Irishman claims Leicester were 'not interested' in that particular discussion.

Posting on Twitter earlier (Monday), MacAnthony wrote about Knight:

Made a bid in Jan but Leicester not interested in that discussion so will try again in the summer. https://t.co/Ociz3PSmlv — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) February 17, 2020

Knight, who also spent time on loan at London Road last season, will enter the final year of his Leicester contract in June, according to Transfermarkt.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at the King Power Stadium but has only played once for his local side - a nine-minute cameo against Sheffield United in the League Cup two-and-a-half years ago.

And it remains to be seen what the future holds for him back at Leicester, who remain on course to secure Champions League football next term.