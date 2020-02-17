Eagerly-anticipated Orta recruit is finally flourishing - away from Leeds

Rafa Mujica has yet to appear competitively for Leeds United.

Leeds United's decision to divert one of their promising youngsters in January appears to be paying dividends.

Rafa Mujica had failed to score in any of the eight games he played for his previous loan club, Extremadura UD, prompting Leeds to cut short his spell and send him instead to Villarreal B.

But after finding the net for the third game running on Sunday, Mujica now has three in four - incidentally, all victories - for the third-tier side.

Leeds' plans for the former Barcelona B striker were never short term, hence the decision to loan him back to Spain in the same transfer window in which he signed a three-year contract at Elland Road.

But leaving Mujica with Extremadura, albeit a second-tier side, is only likely to have slowed his development.

And, assuming the Canary Islander can continue his recent form, he should have momentum with which to tackle head-on the new campaign - whether that is with Leeds or elsewhere.

Leeds fans - what does the future hold for Mujica in Yorkshire?