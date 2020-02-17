West Ham are reportedly battling Beckham's Inter Miami for £15m new Riquelme

Premier League strugglers West Ham United reportedly want Boca Juniors' Agustin Almendra and so do MLS newcomers Inter Miami.

West Ham United will have to fight off competition from David Beckham’s Inter Miami as they look to win the race for Boca Juniors star Agustin Almendra, according to Ole.

Imagine, for a second, that you are a fresh-faced youngster just starting to make your way in the game. But, if the pressure of playing for one of South America’s biggest and most demanding clubs is not enough, you are also expected to follow in the footsteps of one of the continent’s most legendary talents.

Yet the so-called ‘new Juan Roman Riquelme’ is not allowing such expectations to weigh him down.

20-year-old Almendra is only just getting started but those comparisons are not exactly a million miles wide of the mark. Like Riquelme, Argentina’s most influential footballer of the 21st century before a certain Lionel Messi rocked up, Almendra is the sort of rare talent who puts ‘beautiful’ in the beautiful game.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham are interested. But the chance to make history in Miami, and see his name up in (neon) lights, might just be too good to turn down.

Ole reports that Beckham’s MLS newcomers have identified Almendra as one of their first ever marquee signings. And Boca, for what its worth, may be forced to sell their prized asset for far less than his £15 million market value due to the desire to raise funds as soon as possible.

With a buzz enveloping the American game as Inter Miami take their first steps into a brave new world, what chance to a relegation-threatened West Ham side, a team lacking direction, ambition and quality, have of turning Almendra's head towards the other side of the Atlantic?