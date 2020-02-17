'Top player': Ibrox hero hails reported Rangers target; compares him to £50m-rated star

Lyndon Dykes caused Rangers' defence problems again during the Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston at Ibrox - Steven Gerrard is a fan already.

Rangers defender Nikola Katic has paid tribute to Ibrox-linked Lyndon Dykes after Sunday’s 1-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Livingston, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

The 24-year-old Australian has plenty of admirers on the blue half of Glasgow.

Back in November, Gers boss Steven Gerrard admitted to the Scottish Sun that Dykes had given his back line plenty of problems every time they had come up against Livi, and it was no different this weekend.

Scott Arfield netted the winner to keep Rangers’ increasingly faint title hopes alive but, at the other end of the pitch, Croatian centre-back Katic was kept on his toes by a bullish, old-school number nine.

“When you play against a striker like Dykes it’s always tough too because he is really good,” £3 million Katic said, comparing the former Queen of the South ace with £50 million-rated Rangers hero Alfredo Morelos.

“Almost he’s on the same level as Alfredo and I think he will become a really top player, it is always hard to play against him.”

Back in January, the Sun reported that Rangers were interested in signing Dykes as Gerrard looked to add a new centre-forward to his ranks.

Florian Kamberi arrived instead, on loan from Hibernian. But, with no option-to-buy clause in the Swiss striker’s contract, don’t rule out the possibility of Rangers returning for Dykes at the season’s end.

Katic would certainly rather play with him than against him.