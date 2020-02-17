Sheffield United could reportedly make £30m record signing on one condition

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United would surely love to sign Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson; he has shone in the Premier League.

Manchester United are willing to let Dean Henderson complete a permanent move to Sheffield United at the end of the season, according to TEAMtalk, but only on the condition that he will have a buy-back clause in his contract at Bramall Lane.

Jordan Pickford is lucky that he has so much credit in the bank. The Everton number one has endured a torrid season between the sticks but, with his heroic performances at the Russia World Cup still fresh in the mind, Pickford is expected to remain as England’s number one heading into Euro 2020.

There are many, however, who believe Henderson should be starting between the sticks for Gareth Southgate’s side this summer. That is testament to how impressive the 22-year-old has been in his debut Premier League campaign.

It goes without saying that Sheffield United would love to sign Henderson permanently but his £30 million price-tag looked rather prohibitive, and that is without mentioning reported interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and PSG (the Mail).

But, according to TEAMtalk, Manchester United could allow the ex-Shrewsbury Town loanee to stay in the Steel City on a permanent basis, as long as Sheffield United agree to include a buy-back clause as part of the agreement.

That would allow the Old Trafford giants to re-sign Henderson at any point with the United academy graduate expected to replace David de Gea at some point in the future.

A £30 million fee would make Henderson the most expensive player in Sheffield United’s history. But, if his form over the last two years is anything to go by, he already looks worth every single penny.