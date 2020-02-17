Reported £43m Liverpool target dropped from squad; manager admits there is 'tension'

Lille's Ligue 1 star Boubakary Soumare is reportedly eyeing a summer move to Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool target Boubakary Soumare was conspicuous by his absence once again this weekend with Lille coach Christoph Galtier admitting there are ‘tensions between player and club’ behind the scenes at the Ligue 1 outfit, as reported by L’Equipe.

Something is not quite right at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Soumare was linked with pretty much every big-name club on the continent during the January transfer window although French football's most coveted talent, to his credit, had no interest in walking out on Lille midway through the campaign.

But since the January transfer window slammed shut a fortnight ago, the former PSG youngster has been nowhere to be seen. Soumare was even left out of the matchday squad altogether as Lille lost 2-1 against Marseille on Sunday with Galtier breaking his silence on an increasingly strained situation.

'Tension between player and club'

“There is a situation at the club that I do not comment on. In seasons, there can be tension between a player and his club,” said the ex-St Etienne coach.

“We'll settle this internally and find a solution. Under these conditions, I therefore decided to work on two other options this week.”

According to Le10 Sport, Soumare is keen on joining Liverpool or Manchester United in the summer, after turning down the chance to become Newcastle’s new record signing in January (BBC).

With the future of experienced Dutchman Gini Wijnaldum very much uncertain, the £43 million-rated enforcer could perhaps take his place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Like the former Newcastle and PSV star, Soumare is an all-action midfielder who is equally comfortably winning tackles, hassling and harrying opposition play-makers as he is creating chances at the other end.