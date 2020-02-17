Report: Sunderland looking at signing Premier League youngster and exciting free agent

League One Sunderland could reportedly raid Burnley for Will Harris with former Hull City winger Tyler Hamilton also under consideration by the Black Cats.

Sunderland could be set to raid Burnley for exciting striker Will Harris while ex-Hull City flyer Tyler Hamilton is also under consideration by the Black Cats, according to reports.

It is a good time to be a Sunderland fan and it is not often in recent years that we have been able to say that.

Phil Parkinson’s side are on the march, now just three points off the top of the League One table after a remarkable upturn in form. And, behind the scenes, it seems that plenty of focus is being put into planning for the future too with the Black Cats aiming to inject their academy with some budding potential.

The likes of Nathan Harker and Justen Kranthove have recently turned out for Sunderland’s U23 side on trial and, according to reports, Harris and Hamilton are now on their radar as this exhaustive recruitment drives continues.

According to Warrington Worldwide, Burnley-owned Harris had a loan spell at Warrington Town cut short over the weekend ahead of a potential move to Wearside. The highly-rated striker scored nine times in 12 games for the non-league outfit and these sort of statistics rarely go unnoticed.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is a free agent after being axed by Hull. The 21-year-old left-winger has already featured in red and white, impressing for Sunderland’s reserves during their 2-0 defeat to local rivals Newcastle United on Friday (Sunderland Echo).

Hamilton caught the eye with his pace and trickery on the night and, given that he is currently without a club, it shouldn’t be too difficult getting a contract typed up.