Report: Southampton and Brighton want wonder-goal specialist who Tony Pulis likes

Middlesbrough star Lewis Wing is a target for three Premier League clubs, according to TEAMtalk, with Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion all interested.

Wing, if you’ll pardon the pun, has been flying in the Championship of late.

A homegrown prospect born just down the road in Newton Aycliffe took his personal goal-scoring tally to six for the season with a recent double against Wigan Athletic, making the 2019/20 campaign the most prolific of his career already.

According to reports, a man who Boro plucked from non-league obscurity at Shildon Town three years ago could be offered the chance to swap the north east for the South Coast in the near future.

Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth are all keen and, given that the parachute payments have run out at a Championship outfit who have been working hard to cut costs, Jonathan Woodgate’s side may be forced to cash in should an acceptable offer arrive.

It remains to be seen whether Wing is ready to make the step up to Premier League level but his potential isn’t in doubt.

There are few players in the second tier who can strike a ball like the 24-year-old, whose eye for the spectacular and penchant for a long-range rocket has earned him plenty of admirers.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air,” Wing’s former Boro boss Tony Pulis told the Gazette. “He’s going to become a good player he’s going to be better than what he is.

“He’s got to learn, he’s got to understand the game, at times he goes AWOL (absent without leave) in the team shape that you are working on but he brings so much to the party, he’s very good but we have to be careful with him.”

The likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl and Eddie Howe have a fine track record when it comes to nurturing young players, think Timo Werner, Josh King, Callum Wilson and co, and Wing should go from strength to strength under one of England’s most respected tacticians.