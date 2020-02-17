'One of the best': Reported £17m target hails Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

Arsenal will face Olympiakos in the Europa League and Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas has already been linked with the Gunners.

Reported Arsenal target Kostas Tsimikas has labelled Mikel Arteta’s side ‘one of the major teams’ on the continent as his Olympiakos side prepare to take on The Gunners in the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday, in quotes reported by Kerkida.

The biggest club in Greek football stand in Arsenal’s way of a place in the latter stages of European competition. And the likely presence of Tsimikas in Olympiakos’ line-up adds an intriguing subplot to an already eye-catching tie.

With Arsenal seemingly scouring the market for a new left-back during the January transfer window, Arena Napoli reported that £17 million-rated Tsimikas had emerged as an option for the London giants.

The former Willem II loanee has enjoyed a fine season, producing six assists in all competitions while impressing with his pace and attacking intent during the Champions League group-stages clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

And Tsimikas has now admitted his admiration for a team who, should he prove his worth on Thursday, might just find his way on Arsenal’s summer wish list.

“We have one of the major European teams against us. One of the best teams in England,” the 23-year-old said. “There is a big improvement at Arsenal with their new coach. (Arteta) plays better football.”

On paper at least, Arsenal are not exactly crying out for reinforcements at left-back.

But Sead Kolasinac has struggled with injuries of late while Kieran Tierney, who only joined The Gunners last summer, has been tipped to reunite with former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City (90Min).

That’s without mentioning the teen sensation Bukayo Saka who, despite another impressive display in Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle, still harbours hope of reclaiming his favoured left-wing role in the coming weeks.