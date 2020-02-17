Quick links

'One of the best': Reported £17m target hails Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta the manager of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 02, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Arsenal will face Olympiakos in the Europa League and Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas has already been linked with the Gunners.

Kosstas Tsimikas of Olympiacos FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Olympiacos FC at Allianz Arena on November 6, 2019 in Munich,...

Reported Arsenal target Kostas Tsimikas has labelled Mikel Arteta’s side ‘one of the major teams’ on the continent as his Olympiakos side prepare to take on The Gunners in the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday, in quotes reported by Kerkida.

The biggest club in Greek football stand in Arsenal’s way of a place in the latter stages of European competition. And the likely presence of Tsimikas in Olympiakos’ line-up adds an intriguing subplot to an already eye-catching tie.

With Arsenal seemingly scouring the market for a new left-back during the January transfer window, Arena Napoli reported that £17 million-rated Tsimikas had emerged as an option for the London giants.

 

The former Willem II loanee has enjoyed a fine season, producing six assists in all competitions while impressing with his pace and attacking intent during the Champions League group-stages clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

And Tsimikas has now admitted his admiration for a team who, should he prove his worth on Thursday, might just find his way on Arsenal’s summer wish list.

“We have one of the major European teams against us. One of the best teams in England,” the 23-year-old said. “There is a big improvement at Arsenal with their new coach. (Arteta) plays better football.”

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Konstantinos Tsimikas of Olympiakos Priaeus battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos...

On paper at least, Arsenal are not exactly crying out for reinforcements at left-back.

But Sead Kolasinac has struggled with injuries of late while Kieran Tierney, who only joined The Gunners last summer, has been tipped to reunite with former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City (90Min).

That’s without mentioning the teen sensation Bukayo Saka who, despite another impressive display in Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle, still harbours hope of reclaiming his favoured left-wing role in the coming weeks.

Buyako Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

