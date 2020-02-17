Del Piero blown away by how good £37m Liverpool star is

Mo Salah has undeniably hit a new level under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp since joining.

Alessandro Del Piero has admitted that Mo Salah has improved in a big way at Liverpool.

The Egypt international joined the Reds from Roma in a £37 million deal back in 2017 [The Guardian].

And in his first season at Liverpool, Salah, whose first English club was Chelsea, scored a whopping 32 Premier League goals and 44 overall.

In doing so, the 27-year-old scored more league goals in one year at Anfield than he did in his previous two Serie A campaigns with the Italian giants, where he only managed 29 in total.

There can be no denying that Salah has reached a new level under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Juventus icon Del Piero claims that he's simply a 'God' at this stage.

He said as quoted by The Mirror: "Salah is already a God - and not only in Egypt! When he was at Roma, I remember how many times he was in front of the goal and then he missed the goal.

“And then all of a sudden, at Liverpool he improved that and he scored more than 30 goals per season. When you have this kind of mentality that you want to improve yourself, to grow - it’s the best thing.”

Salah is on course for his worst season on Merseyside, as far as numbers go.

Yes, he has helped Klopp's side establish a 25-point lead in the Premier League, which is set to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight league title, but he hasn't been as ruthless up front as recent years.

So far, the former Chelsea winger, who also had a loan at Fiorentina in Italy, only has 14 league goals and 18 overall. Last term, he bagged 27 across all competitions.