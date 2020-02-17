Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Del Piero blown away by how good £37m Liverpool star is

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mo Salah has undeniably hit a new level under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp since joining.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action with Jamal Lewis of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich,...

Alessandro Del Piero has admitted that Mo Salah has improved in a big way at Liverpool.

The Egypt international joined the Reds from Roma in a £37 million deal back in 2017 [The Guardian].

And in his first season at Liverpool, Salah, whose first English club was Chelsea, scored a whopping 32 Premier League goals and 44 overall.

In doing so, the 27-year-old scored more league goals in one year at Anfield than he did in his previous two Serie A campaigns with the Italian giants, where he only managed 29 in total.

 

There can be no denying that Salah has reached a new level under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Juventus icon Del Piero claims that he's simply a 'God' at this stage.

He said as quoted by The Mirror: "Salah is already a God - and not only in Egypt! When he was at Roma, I remember how many times he was in front of the goal and then he missed the goal.

“And then all of a sudden, at Liverpool he improved that and he scored more than 30 goals per season. When you have this kind of mentality that you want to improve yourself, to grow - it’s the best thing.”

Salah is on course for his worst season on Merseyside, as far as numbers go.

Yes, he has helped Klopp's side establish a 25-point lead in the Premier League, which is set to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight league title, but he hasn't been as ruthless up front as recent years.

So far, the former Chelsea winger, who also had a loan at Fiorentina in Italy, only has 14 league goals and 18 overall. Last term, he bagged 27 across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch