Crash Landing on You ending explained: What episode 16 means for Netflix's South Korean romance

Netflix's South Korean romance Crash Landing on You has now come to an end but what does the ending mean for the show?

While Netflix is arguably best known for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things, The Witcher and Narcos, we're seeing more and more examples of the streaming service starting to branch out.

In order to cater to its ever-growing global audience, we're seeing more and more international films and TV series arrive on the streaming service.

Recent months have seen the likes of Norwegian series Ragnarok as well as the Turkish-made Rise of Empires: Ottoman arrive on Netflix and now it's the turn of South Korean romance Crash Landing on You, the final episode of which was released on February 16th.

The story of Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You tells the story of a South Korean woman, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), as she crash lands in North Korea following a paragliding accident.

Naturally, being in the North is not safe for her but she comes across a sympathetic North Korean soldier, Jeong-hyuk (Hyun Bin), who helps her to get home.

Along the way, the pair start to fall for each other, despite the on-going tensions between their two countries.

The ending of Crash Landing on You

The final scene of Crash Landing on You sees Se-ri embark on a two-week holiday to Switzerland, leaving her work commitments firmly behind her.

Once there, we see that a certain North Korean soldier has managed to join her on her vacation and the pair sharing some touchingly romantic moments together.

What the ending means

The ending of Crash Landing on You is a fairly simple one.

After falling in love on their adventures earlier in the season, it's clear that the pair can't live with each other in North or South Korea thanks to the on-going dispute between the two nations.

What they can do, however, is meet up while on holiday or military leave and spent a few weeks together. While that may not be a long time, the pair seem totally infatuated with each other and those two weeks together are clearly well spent.

What it means for the show, however, is that a second season is unlikely as the finale brought about a pleasantly happy ending for the couple, tying together any loose story threads fairly nicely.

All 16 episodes of Crash Landing on You are available to stream now on Netflix.