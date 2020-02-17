Quick links

'Complicated'... Atletico Madrid star sums up how team feel about facing Liverpool

Dan Coombs
Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid this week.

Atletico Madrid are confident but wary ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The La Liga side host Liverpool in the first leg of their last 16 clash tomorrow night.

 

Midfielder Marcos Llorente told Spanish newspaper AS that he can't wait for the game.

He said: "It's going to be a very difficult, complicated tie, but we are ready and we can't wait for the day of the match to arrive. I'm sure we'll take it forward."

Llorente has extra reason to feel buoyant as he scored his first goal for Atletico on Friday night in a 2-2 draw with Valencia.

He has not had an easy spell since his move from city rivals Real Madrid last summer.

Atletico's form has been inconsistent too this season, they sit fourth in the league with just 10 wins from 24 matches.

Liverpool meanwhile have won 25 of 26 Premier League games.

They are a daunting opposition to face, and while Llorente acknowledges it won't be easy, he and his side appear up for the challenge.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

