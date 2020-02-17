Coach speaks of ‘foreign’ interest in his player Liverpool reportedly want

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Timo Werner.

RB Leipzig assistant coach Moritz Volz has told The Times that reported Liverpool and Chelsea target Timo Werner can further develop.

According to The Times, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Werner from Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

German and European giants Bayern Munich are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the 23-year-old striker this summer.

Volz has said that it does not come as a surprise that top clubs are interested in the Germany international, and the former Arsenal prospect has said that the youngster can develop even more.

Volz told The Times about Werner: “He’s still young [23]. People forget. He can develop more.

“There’s a lot of ability there and it’s not surprising foreign clubs, top clubs, are keeping a close eye on him. He epitomises the ideal for a Leipzig player, with his speed and agility.”

Stats

Werner has made 22 appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig so far this season, scoring 20 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former VfB Stuttgart striker has made five starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League this campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.