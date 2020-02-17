Manager says he thought PL-bound assist king would end up at Arsenal

Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Hoffenheim manager Alfred Schreuder has told Algemeen Dagblad that Chelsea-bound winger Hakim Ziyech is suited for Arsenal.

As reported by BBC Sport, Ziyech, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, will join Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Blues will reportedly pay Dutch giants Ajax an initial transfer fee of £33.3 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old Morocco international.

Schreuder worked with Ziyech at Dutch club FC Twente, and he has said that he always thought the winger would end up at Arsenal.

Schreuder told Algemeen Dagblad, as translated by Inside Futbol: “I have always seen Arsenal as the club for him.

“They were the club of Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil. Beautiful players, where Hakim would have certainly fitted in.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ziyech has made 19 appearances in the Eredivisie for Ajax so far this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The Morocco international winger has also scored two goals and provided four assists in six Champions League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger scored 16 goals and provided 13 assists in the league, and scored three goals and provided three assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Ziyech scored nine goals and provided 15 assists in 34 Eredivisie games for Ajax, according to WhoScored.