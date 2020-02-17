Celtic star responds to what rival manager said about him yesterday

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer scored against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has responded to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes by admitting that he loves to go forward from the back line.

The Bhoys travelled to Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon to take on the Dons, and took an early lead as Callum McGregor tapped home when James Forrest's shot was saved.

Ash Taylor smashed in an equaliser for Aberdeen, but Celtic claimed all three points as defender Ajer went rampaging forward and scored the winner from Forrest's pass.

Few would have expected Ajer to score from open play, but he found himself inside the box and finished with aplomb, giving Celtic all three points.

Ajer, 21, is a big aerial threat at 6ft 6in tall, but this goal showed off his technical and athletic ability – and he earned comical praise from Aberdeen boss McInnes.

McInnes compared Ajer to a 'racehorse' having seen the Norwegian bomb past him on the touchline, praising his desire to get into the box.

Now, Ajer has responded to the Glasgow Evening Times, allegedly laughing at the comments whilst admitting that he loves to get forward and will take the chance to do so whenever he can.

Ajer added that he took his chance because he didn't think Forrest would lose the ball down the left flank, and having screamed for the ball from the halfway line onwards, he was delighted to receive it and score.

“I like to run, so when I get the opportunity to attack I will,” said Ajer. “I saw James (Forrest) had the ball on the left side, and with his quality, I knew he wouldn’t lose the ball. I screamed for the ball from the halfway line, and luckily I got it,” he added.