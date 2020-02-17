Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic star responds to what rival manager said about him yesterday

Olly Dawes
Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer scored against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has responded to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes by admitting that he loves to go forward from the back line.

The Bhoys travelled to Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon to take on the Dons, and took an early lead as Callum McGregor tapped home when James Forrest's shot was saved.

Subscribe

Ash Taylor smashed in an equaliser for Aberdeen, but Celtic claimed all three points as defender Ajer went rampaging forward and scored the winner from Forrest's pass.

 

Few would have expected Ajer to score from open play, but he found himself inside the box and finished with aplomb, giving Celtic all three points.

Ajer, 21, is a big aerial threat at 6ft 6in tall, but this goal showed off his technical and athletic ability – and he earned comical praise from Aberdeen boss McInnes.

McInnes compared Ajer to a 'racehorse' having seen the Norwegian bomb past him on the touchline, praising his desire to get into the box.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park on 29 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Now, Ajer has responded to the Glasgow Evening Times, allegedly laughing at the comments whilst admitting that he loves to get forward and will take the chance to do so whenever he can.

Ajer added that he took his chance because he didn't think Forrest would lose the ball down the left flank, and having screamed for the ball from the halfway line onwards, he was delighted to receive it and score.

“I like to run, so when I get the opportunity to attack I will,” said Ajer. “I saw James (Forrest) had the ball on the left side, and with his quality, I knew he wouldn’t lose the ball. I screamed for the ball from the halfway line, and luckily I got it,” he added.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch