CoD Modern Warfare Season 2: 200+ Warzone challenges and missions leaked for Battle Royale mode

200+ challenges and missions for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Warzone have possibly been leaked, as has the release date for the Battle Royale mode.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has been available for a week now and everyone is still anticipating the arrival of its Battle Royale mode, Warzone. There's plenty of leaks concerning its map and the mode is said to include helicopters, but now it appears that its release date, challenges and missions may have all been leaked, too.

The Battle Royale mode for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has only recently been named Warzone, but the hypothetical 200-player feature has been leaked ever since back in November through bugs and loading screens. Yet, while it's yet to be officially announced despite its 99% likely existence, the Battle Royale mode could be arriving very soon.

There's been plenty of leaks in regard to its map, but now the Battle Royale mode's challenges and missions appear to have been unearthed along with its release date.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Royale challenges and missions

The challenges and missions for the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Royale mode, Warzone, appear to have been leaked.

According to the leak on Reddit, there will be 200+ missions and challenges for the Battle Royale mode, Warzone, in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.

The Reddit post notes that the information is subject to change, but the challenges and missions are currently as follows:

Warzone Challenges

Ammo Dealer: Buy 3 Ammo Drops. (100 XP)

The Biggest Booms: Buy 2 Killstreaks. (100 XP)

Arms Dealer: Buy 1 Drop Kits. (100 XP)

Easy Money: Collect 15 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP)

Collector: Collect 5 Weapons. (100 XP)

Discriminating Tastes: Collect your loadout 1 times. (100 XP)

Headhunter: Complete 2 Assassination Contracts. (100 XP)

Conquerer: Complete 1 Domination Contracts. (100 XP)

Explorer: Complete 1 Scavenger Hunt Contracts. (100 XP)

Guardian: Complete 1 VIP Contracts. (100 XP)

Unkillable: Get Revived 1 times. (100 XP)

Bargain Hunter: Complete 1 Fire Sale Contracts. (100 XP)

Treasure Hunter: Open 10 Caches. (100 XP)

Test Drive: Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes. (100 XP)

Hazardous Work Environment: Survive 1 second(s) in the gas field. (100 XP)

Well Protected: Use 6 Armor Plates. (100 XP)

Philanthropist: Buy your team back into the game 2 time(s). (100 XP)

Mission Focused: Complete any 3 Contracts. (100 XP)

Taking Initiative: Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Turning the Tables: Survive your team being the target of a Bounty Contract 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Hommicidal Vehicle: Get 2 kills or Assists while in a vehicle. (100 XP)

Crushing with Commons: Get 5 kills with a Common weapon. (100 XP)

Lethal with Legendaries: Get 2 Kills with a Legendary weapon. (100 XP)

Rampage with Rares: Get 4 Kills with a Rare weapon. (100 XP)

Exterminate with Epics: Get 3 Kills with an Epic weapon. (100 XP)

Executioner: Kill 3 Downed enemies. (100 XP)

Vehicular Hommicide: Destroy 1 Vehicles carrying enemies. (100 XP)

Best of the Best: Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Caregiver: Revive a Team Mate 1 times. (100 XP)

Survivor: Survive 20 minutes without being downed. (100 XP)

Bouncebackalicious: Revive yourself 2 times. (100 XP)

In Charge of the Yard: Win 1 Gulag Matches. (100 XP)

Airfield Ascendency: Start 1 Contracts in the Airfield zone. (100 XP)

Boneyard Badass: Start 1 Contracts in the Boneyard zone. (100 XP)

Dam Dangerzone: Start 1 Contracts in the Dam zone. (100 XP)

Downtown Domination: Start 1 Contracts in the Downtown zone. (100 XP)

Farm Fatality: Start 1 Contracts in the Farm zone. (100 XP)

Gulag Governor: Start 1 Contracts in the Gulag zone. (100 XP)

Hospital Hoplite: Start 1 Contracts in the Hospital zone. (100 XP)

Layover Legend: Start 1 Contracts in the Layover zone. (100 XP)

Lumberyard Luchador: Start 1 Contracts in the Lumberyard zone. (100 XP)

Port Patrol: Start 1 Contracts in the Port zone. (100 XP)

Quarry Quest: Start 1 Contracts in the Quarry zone. (100 XP)

Stadium Superstar: Start 1 Contracts in the Stadium zone. (100 XP)

Storage Sovereign: Start 1 Contracts in the Storage zone. (100 XP)

Supercenter Slayer: Start 1 Contracts in the Supercenter zone. (100 XP)

Trainyard Tyrant: Start 1 Contracts in the Trainyard zone. (100 XP)

Television Triumph: Start 1 Contracts in the TV Stations zone. (100 XP)

Ammo Dealer: Buy 6 Ammo Drops. (100 XP)

The Biggest Booms: Buy 4 Killstreaks. (100 XP)

Arms Dealer: Buy 3 Drop Kits. (100 XP)

Easy Money: Collect 30 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP)

Collector: Collect 10 Weapons. (100 XP)

Discriminating Tastes: Collect your loadout 2 times. (100 XP)

Headhunter: Complete 4 Assassination Contracts. (100 XP)

Conquerer: Complete 3 Domination Contracts. (100 XP)

Explorer: Complete 3 Scavenger Hunt Contracts. (100 XP)

Guardian: Complete 2 VIP Contracts. (100 XP)

Unkillable: Get Revived 2 times. (100 XP)

Bargain Hunter: Complete 2 Fire Sale Contracts. (100 XP)

Treasure Hunter: Open 20 Caches. (100 XP)

Test Drive: Pilot a vehicle for 10 minutes. (100 XP)

Hazardous Work Environment: Survive 3 second(s) in the gas field. (100 XP)

Well Protected: Use 12 Armor Plates. (100 XP)

Philanthropist: Buy your team back into the game 4 time(s). (100 XP)

Mission Focused: Complete any 6 Contracts. (100 XP)

Taking Initiative: Get a kill before the first circle closes 2 time(s). (100 XP)

Turning the Tables: Survive your team being the target of a Bounty Contract 2 time(s). (100 XP)

Hommicidal Vehicle: Get 4 kills or Assists while in a vehicle. (100 XP)

Crushing with Commons: Get 10 kills with a Common weapon. (100 XP)

Lethal with Legendaries: Get 4 Kills with a Legendary weapon. (100 XP)

Rampage with Rares: Get 8 Kills with a Rare weapon. (100 XP)

Exterminate with Epics: Get 6 Kills with an Epic weapon. (100 XP)

Executioner: Kill 6 Downed enemies. (100 XP)

Vehicular Hommicide: Destroy 3 Vehicles carrying enemies. (100 XP)

Best of the Best: Place in the top 30% 2 time(s). (100 XP)

Caregiver: Revive a Team Mate 3 times. (100 XP)

Survivor: Survive 40 minutes without being downed. (100 XP)

Bouncebackalicious: Revive yourself 4 times. (100 XP)

In Charge of the Yard: Win 2 Gulag Matches. (100 XP)

Airfield Ascendency: Start 3 Contracts in the Airfield zone. (100 XP)

Boneyard Badass: Start 3 Contracts in the Boneyard zone. (100 XP)

Dam Dangerzone: Start 3 Contracts in the Dam zone. (100 XP)

Downtown Domination: Start 3 Contracts in the Downtown zone. (100 XP)

Farm Fatality: Start 3 Contracts in the Farm zone. (100 XP)

Gulag Governor: Start 3 Contracts in the Gulag zone. (100 XP)

Hospital Hoplite: Start 3 Contracts in the Hospital zone. (100 XP)

Layover Legend: Start 3 Contracts in the Layover zone. (100 XP)

Lumberyard Luchador: Start 3 Contracts in the Lumberyard zone. (100 XP)

Port Patrol: Start 3 Contracts in the Port zone. (100 XP)

Quarry Quest: Start 3 Contracts in the Quarry zone. (100 XP)

Stadium Superstar: Start 3 Contracts in the Stadium zone. (100 XP)

Storage Sovereign: Start 3 Contracts in the Storage zone. (100 XP)

Supercenter Slayer: Start 3 Contracts in the Supercenter zone. (100 XP)

Trainyard Tyrant: Start 3 Contracts in the Trainyard zone. (100 XP)

Television Triumph: Start 3 Contracts in the TV Stations zone. (100 XP)

Ammo Dealer: Buy 9 Ammo Drops. (100 XP)

The Biggest Booms: Buy 6 Killstreaks. (100 XP)

Arms Dealer: Buy 5 Drop Kits. (100 XP)

Easy Money: Collect 45 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP)

Collector: Collect 15 Weapons. (100 XP)

Discriminating Tastes: Collect your loadout 3 times. (100 XP)

Headhunter: Complete 6 Assassination Contracts. (100 XP)

Conquerer: Complete 5 Domination Contracts. (100 XP)

Explorer: Complete 5 Scavenger Hunt Contracts. (100 XP)

Guardian: Complete 3 VIP Contracts. (100 XP)

Unkillable: Get Revived 3 times. (100 XP)

Bargain Hunter: Complete 3 Fire Sale Contracts. (100 XP)

Treasure Hunter: Open 30 Caches. (100 XP)

Test Drive: Pilot a vehicle for 15 minutes. (100 XP)

Hazardous Work Environment: Survive 5 second(s) in the gas field. (100 XP)

Well Protected: Use 18 Armor Plates. (100 XP)

Philanthropist: Buy your team back into the game 6 time(s). (100 XP)

Mission Focused: Complete any 9 Contracts. (100 XP)

Taking Initiative: Get a kill before the first circle closes 3 time(s). (100 XP)

Turning the Tables: Survive your team being the target of a Bounty Contract 5 time(s). (100 XP)

Hommicidal Vehicle: Get 6 kills or Assists while in a vehicle. (100 XP)

Crushing with Commons: Get 15 kills with a Common weapon. (100 XP)

Lethal with Legendaries: Get 6 Kills with a Legendary weapon. (100 XP)

Rampage with Rares: Get 12 Kills with a Rare weapon. (100 XP)

Exterminate with Epics: Get 9 Kills with an Epic weapon. (100 XP)

Executioner: Kill 9 Downed enemies. (100 XP)

Vehicular Hommicide: Destroy 5 Vehicles carrying enemies. (100 XP)

Best of the Best: Place in the top 30% 3 time(s). (100 XP)

Caregiver: Revive a Team Mate 5 times. (100 XP)

Survivor: Survive 60 minutes without being downed. (100 XP)

Bouncebackalicious: Revive yourself 6 times. (100 XP)

In Charge of the Yard: Win 3 Gulag Matches. (100 XP)

Airfield Ascendency: Start 5 Contracts in the Airfield zone. (100 XP)

Boneyard Badass: Start 5 Contracts in the Boneyard zone. (100 XP)

Dam Dangerzone: Start 5 Contracts in the Dam zone. (100 XP)

Downtown Domination: Start 5 Contracts in the Downtown zone. (100 XP)

Farm Fatality: Start 5 Contracts in the Farm zone. (100 XP)

Gulag Governor: Start 5 Contracts in the Gulag zone. (100 XP)

Hospital Hoplite: Start 5 Contracts in the Hospital zone. (100 XP)

Layover Legend: Start 5 Contracts in the Layover zone. (100 XP)

Lumberyard Luchador: Start 5 Contracts in the Lumberyard zone. (100 XP)

Port Patrol: Start 5 Contracts in the Port zone. (100 XP)

Quarry Quest: Start 5 Contracts in the Quarry zone. (100 XP)

Stadium Superstar: Start 5 Contracts in the Stadium zone. (100 XP)

Storage Sovereign: Start 5 Contracts in the Storage zone. (100 XP)

Supercenter Slayer: Start 5 Contracts in the Supercenter zone. (100 XP)

Trainyard Tyrant: Start 5 Contracts in the Trainyard zone. (100 XP)

Television Triumph: Start 5 Contracts in the TV Stations zone. (100 XP)

Warzone Missions

Bootcamp!

Ping an Enemy (100 XP)



Ping an object on the ground. (100 XP)



Ping an object on the map. (100 XP)



Ping 'danger' in the world. (100 XP)



Ping 'danger' on the map. (100 XP)



Collect 5 Weapons. (100 XP)



Collect your loadout 1 times. (100 XP)



Collect 15 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP)



Survive 1 second(s) in the gas field. (100 XP)



Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes. (100 XP)



Open 10 Caches. (100 XP)



Use 6 Armor Plates. (100 XP)

River Run

Start 1 Contracts in the Dam zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 Domination Contracts. (100 XP)



Revive yourself 2 times. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the TV Stations zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 VIP Contracts. (100 XP)



Kill 3 Downed enemies. (100 XP)



Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Boats and Trains

Start 1 Contracts in the Port zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 Scavenger Hunt Contracts. (100 XP)



Pilot a vehicle for 5 minutes. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the Trainyard zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 Domination Contracts. (100 XP)



Use 6 Armor Plates. (100 XP)



Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Fresh Produce

Start 1 Contracts in the Farm zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 Scavenger Hunt Contracts. (100 XP)



Get 2 Kills with a Legendary weapon. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the Supercenter zone. (100 XP)



Complete any 3 Contracts. (100 XP)



Open 10 Caches. (100 XP)



Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

This is My Yard

Start 1 Contracts in the Lumberyard zone. (100 XP)



Collect your loadout 1 times. (100 XP)



Buy 2 Killstreaks. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the Boneyard zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 Fire Sale Contracts. (100 XP)



Get 5 kills with a Common weapon. (100 XP)



Place in Top 30% 1 Times. (100 XP)

Big Business

Start 1 Contracts in the Layover zone. (100 XP)



Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 times. (100 XP)



Collect 15 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the Downtown zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 VIP Contracts. (100 XP)



Get 2 kills or Assists while in a vehicle. (100 XP)



Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Wound Recovery

Start 1 Contracts in the Gulag zone. (100 XP)



Complete 2 Assassination Contracts. (100 XP)



Revive a Team Mate 1 times. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the Hospital zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 VIP Contracts. (100 XP)



Buy your Team back into the game 2 times. (100 XP)



Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

High Roller

Start 1 Contracts in the Airfield zone. (100 XP)



Complete 2 Assassination Contracts. (100 XP)



Destroy 1 Vehicles carrying enemies. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the Stadium zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 Fire Sale Contracts. (100 XP)



Survive 20 minutes without being downed. (100 XP)



Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

Rocks and Box

Start 1 Contracts in the Storage zone. (100 XP)



Complete 1 Domination Contracts. (100 XP)



Survive 1 second(s) in the gas field. (100 XP)



Start 1 Contracts in the Quarry zone. (100 XP)



Complete any 3 Contracts. (100 XP)



Collect 15 piles of Plunder from the ground. (100 XP)



Place in the top 30% 1 time(s). (100 XP)

These aren't official as nothing has been announced by Activision as of yet, but it's a very interesting list of challenges and missions.

Call Of Duty Battle Royale release date

The release date for the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Battle Royale mode, Warzone, could be February 18th.

This Battle Royale release date hasn't been announced or confirmed by either Activision or Infinity Ward as it comes courtesy of leaker TheGamingRevolution.

Infinity Ward have accused TheGamingRevolution of fabricating information and attention-seeking in the past, so this release date is far from guaranteed. However, Dexerto also reports that this notorious leaker has a fairly good track record as they correctly predicted Gunfight before Modern Warfare launched.

Although this release date has the potential to not be accurate, the good news is that we won't have to wait too long to find out.