CoD Modern Warfare: How to earn Twitch drops for Season 2

Everything you must know about the Twitch drop rewards for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 and how to earn them.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has begun and everyone is talking about its much-leaked Battle Royale mode, Warzone. While this mode looks exciting with its ping trios and helicopters, fans only have a couple of days left to earn some Twitch drop rewards.

There were Twitch drop rewards for the first season of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare, so it's befitting that there are also some for the launch of Season 2. None of these rewards are astonishingly amazing, but you may as well earn them if you enjoying playing and watching Call Of Duty content.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Twitch drop rewards

The Twitch drop rewards for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 are as follows:

Watching one hour rewards you with a Prime Watcher emblem

Watching two hours rewards you with Restless Sleeper spray

Watching three hours rewards you with one hour of Double Weapon XP

Watching four hours rewards you with the Hard Landing animated calling card

How to earn Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Twitch drop rewards

You must have a Call Of Duty and Twitch account to get the Twitch drop rewards for Modern Warfare Season 2.

Most of you will already have a Call Of Duty account as it allows you to participate in crossplay and more, but - for those who don't - you can register for one by clicking here.

Provided you now have a Call Of Duty and Twitch account, all you need to do then is link them. You do that by visiting the Call Of Duty website, signing into your profile and selecting Linked Accounts.

All you need to do then is link your Twitch profile. Activision note that you may need to re-link your account to ensure you have the correct permissions to earn rewards.

Now that you've done all the busywork, all you need to do is watch Call Of Duty Modern Warfare streams on Twitch for the necessary amount of hours for each specific reward.

However, know that only streams with the callout "drops are enabled" will earn you rewards.

The Twitch drops for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 are only available to be earned until February 19th at 10:00 PST, 13:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Twitch drops not working fix

There were some complaints about Twitch Drops not working for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 1.

If you're facing a similar issue with Season 2, you must first ensure that the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Twitch streams you are watching have "Drops are enabled" at the bottom of the stream.

Provided they have and you've watched enough hours, you'll then want to proceed to the game and check the Identity section of the Barracks tab in Multiplayer (via Reddit).