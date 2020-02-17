Quick links

BT Sport pundit claims nobody sees just how important 'unbelievable' Liverpool player is

John Verrall
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has helped his side stay unbeaten in the Premier League so far.

Tim Sherwood has told BT Sport that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, as he offers qualities which cannot be measured in stats.

Henderson has worn the armband for Liverpool this term, as they have coasted to the top of the Premier League.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the league this season, and currently sit 25 points clear at the top.

 

Henderson has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers throughout their success.

And Sherwood feels that the England international has become a real example for the rest of his teammates away from the pitch.

“What Henderson gives you, the stat man can’t show you,” Sherwood said, during BT’s Sport’s live coverage after Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Norwich.

“You’re not seeing what he does. You can see what someone gives you on assists and goals. You don’t see inside the dressing room or around the training ground.

“What that kid gives you, and drives you to be successful every day, you cannot quantify. He is an unbelievable leader of that squad.”

Even on the pitch Henderson has been outstanding so far this campaign.

The Liverpool midfielder has excelled in both as a box-to-box midfielder and in the holding role this term.

In Liverpool’s most recent match they just about came through the contest, as they won 1-0 against Norwich.

The Canaries pushed Jurgen Klopp’s men all the way, but a late goal from Sadio Mane ensured that the three points went back to Merseyside.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

