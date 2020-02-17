Quick links

Bruce shares double injury boost for Newcastle, as duo return to training

John Verrall
Newcastle United have had very limited striking options in recent weeks.

Steve Bruce has revealed in the Chronicle that Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto have returned to Newcastle United training now.

Newcastle have been left with limited forward options, with Andy Carroll also out injured.

Bruce has been forced to pick the struggling Joelinton as his side’s striker, as his options are so short.

But the Newcastle boss has suggested that Gayle and Muto could return sooner rather than later.

 

"We hope might have a couple back,” Bruce said.

"They’ve trained for four or five days, but with muscle injuries, we’ve erred on the side of caution a bit.

"We’ll see.”

Newcastle’s next game comes against Crystal Palace at the weekend, when they will be looking to return to winning ways.

Gayle’s and Muto’s returns to fitness is good news for the Magpies, but neither of the pair have been prolific scorers this term.

Gayle and Muto are still looking for their first goals of the season, and that stat rather highlights how poor Newcastle’s striking options have been this term.

The Magpies have the second worst attacking record of any team in the Premier League this campaign, after scoring just 24 goals in 26 league matches.

