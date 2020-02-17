Quick links

Bruce admits he made 'awful' decision yesterday

John Verrall
Newcastle Manager Stephen Bruce during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce decided to start Danny Rose over Matt Ritchie yesterday.

Newcastle Manager Stephen Bruce during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Steve Bruce has admitted to Sky Sports Super Sunday that taking Matt Ritchie at the team was an ‘awful’ decision for him to have to make.

Ritchie was dropped by Newcastle for their match against Arsenal yesterday, with Danny Rose taking his place in the Magpies’ starting line-up.

Rose was only brought in at Newcastle in January, but Bruce seems to have plans to put the Tottenham Hotspur loanee into his starting line-up.

And Bruce admits leaving Ritchie out was a very difficult decision to make, as the Scot had been so important to his side over the first-half of the campaign.

 

“They are the decisions that are the awful ones,” Bruce said when asked why he left Ritchie on the bench.

“Since he’s come back into the team he’s performed very well over three or four months, but Danny is more natural to how we play.”

Ritchie did come on as a second-half substitute for Newcastle, but he was unable to stop them falling to a 4-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Rose didn’t actually manage to put in a particularly impressive display on his full debut, as he struggled to contain Arsenal’s attacking talent.

Whether Bruce will stick by the Tottenham loanee or bring back Ritchie after such a heavy defeat now remains to be seen.

Newcastle’s next match comes against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

