'Brilliant': Ex-Owl would not begrudge Sheffield United Champions League qualification

Sheffield United are among the contenders for Manchester City's place.

A former Sheffield Wednesday player would not begrudge Sheffield United making next season's Champions League.

Manchester City's two-year ban from the competition means that, unless the Premier League holders' appeal is successful, their spot will be gifted to English football's fifth-placed side.

That is currently occupied by Tottenham Hotspur, though Sheffield United are only a point and one position behind Jose Mourinho's team.

Those two teams still have to face one another at Bramall Lane this season.

But, despite being a lifelong Tottenham supporter who played for Sheffield United's city rivals, Clinton Morrison thinks it would be a 'brilliant story' if the Blades can gatecrash Europe's premier cup competition.

"You have to give huge credit to teams like Sheffield United and (seventh-placed) Wolves that are up there - brilliant," Morrison told Talksport earlier. "Both managers, Nuno (Espirito Santo of Wolves) and in particular (United's Chris) Wilder - fantastic job.

"Not really spent loads of money, for where Sheffield United are, and they'll fancy their chances if it is a fifth-placed team (that qualifies). Imagine Sheffield United in the Champions League. It'd be a brilliant story."

This is Sheffield United's first season back in the Premier League since 2006-07 and only their third since Wilder led them out of League One.

The Blades were many people's favourites to prop up this season's top flight, but are 15 points clear of the bottom three with 12 games remaining.