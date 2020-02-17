BBC pundit claims Newcastle ace is the 'best, worst player you've ever seen' after Sunday's display

Newcastle United were well-beaten in the Premier League on Sunday.

Lee Dixon has told BBC Sport that Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is the 'best, worst player you have ever seen' following his performance in the Premier League on Sunday.

Steve Bruce's side suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with the lively Saint-Maximin starting the game, but struggling to get his side on the scoresheet.

After a goalless first-half, the Magpies would have been pleased with their initial work, but after the break, it quickly unravelled as their opponents were 2-0 up before the hour mark.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the game, former Premier League winner, Dixon shared his thoughts on Saint-Maximin and the type of player he is.

"Allan Saint-Maximin is the best, worst player you have ever seen," Dixon told BBC Sport. "In the first half, he trips over the ball, then here he beats a man, cuts inside and whips a fierce shot onto the far post.

"He certainly has an impact in any games he's been involved in."

The performance more than the result from Newcastle will perhaps hurt the fans more because they feel they could have done more to hurt a team that has been struggling, especially defensively, for large parts of the season.

That defeat in London means that Newcastle are still looking over their shoulders because they are seven points clear of the drop zone and have some big fixtures coming up.

SEE ALSO: Winger reportedly wanted by Villa and Newcastle claims he considered Ibrox move

Bruce's side will travel to Crystal Palace next before taking on Burnley, Southampton, and later on in March, Aston Villa in the Premier League. More defeats in these matches than points won would see the North East club fall down the table during the wrong time of the campaign.