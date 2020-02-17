BBC pundit claims Leeds should've kept 2019 departure, whose yet to play for his new side

Kiko Casilla has come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons for Leeds United in recent weeks.

Clinton Morrison has claimed that Leeds should have kept Bailey Peacock Farrell given their current goalkeeping problems with Kiko Casilla.

Speaking to 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live, Morrison pointed out that Casilla is costing Leeds, at this moment in time, and Marcelo Bielsa should throw IIlan Meslier into the mixer, as he also mentioned Peacock Farrell.

"You cannot knock international football or Northern Ireland," Morrison told 606. "Peacock-Farrell is a good goalkeeper, should have kept him.

"Casilla has made a lot of mistakes this season and I think Leeds will want to drop him, but they just haven't got a back-up goalkeeper. I watched the game against Brentford and he made a big mistake.

"It's a totally different pressure situation [On Mesllier playing in FA Cup compared to if he was playing in a Championship game]. But you won't know unless you put him in. Casilla is giving away goals, at the moment, and he costs Leeds against Brentford. They would have taken the three points because they were the better team in midweek."

For the first half of last season, Peacock Farrell was Leeds United's number one shot-stopper, but Casilla's arrival in January saw the Northern Irishman drop to the bench.

That following summer, Peacock-Farrell then opted to make the switch from the second-tier to English Premier League side Burnley, who have back-up England goalkeeper, Nick Pope on their books, and former number one, Joe Hart.

Therefore, it isn't a surprise that he hasn't played since his move to Turf Moor, which would be frustrating to the Leeds faithful, who seemingly need someone to pressure Casilla.

Meslier is seemingly not given a chance because of his inexperience, but if Peacock-Farrell was still at Elland Road then he could have at least challenged him for his spot.

It wouldn't have necessarily meant that the Spaniard would have lost his place in the starting XI, but it would have given him the push that he needs to up his performances following a number of costly mistakes, including the one at Brentford last Tuesday.