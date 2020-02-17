Arteta names Arsenal prospect who's been 'phenomenal' in training

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta decided to give Eddie Nketiah a chance to start for his side yesterday.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has been ‘phenomenal’ in training.

Nketiah started up-front for Arsenal against Newcastle United yesterday, in a shock move by Arteta.

Alexandre Lacazette, who has struggled for goals recently, was forced to sit on the Arsenal bench, while Gabriel Martinelli also wasn’t included in Arteta’s side’s starting line-up.

Arsenal, instead, opted to give Nketiah a chance to lead the line.

And Arteta claims that it was the 20-year-old’s form in training which led to him earning his opportunity.

"The message is very clear. Whoever trains like they do and I see they have the abilities, qualities and the hunger to perform like he has done today, he's got a chance to play,” Arteta said.

“Today I decided to play Eddie because he's been training in a phenomenal way. I decided for him not to go on loan and to stay and I have to support that decision.

"Laca has been playing all the games with me, he hasn't scored and I told him the decision today - why - and he accepted it really well. I said 'you will come out and score a goal, he did and I am so pleased, not just for the goal but for the reaction of all his teammates and the staff because they showed how much they love him. And the reason why is because this guy works his balls off everyday.”

Whether Nketiah did enough to keep his starting place for Arsenal remains to be seen.

The prospect managed two shots and completed 18 passes, but he was also guilty of giving away possession three times through poor touches.

The England youth international failed to score during Arsenal's 4-0 win and Lacazette actually did hit the back of the net after coming on, so it could be that Nketiah drops back to being a substitute in the coming weeks.

The youngster will surely be encouraged by the progress he is making at the Emirates Stadium though, after returning from a loan spell at Leeds United back in January.