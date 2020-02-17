Arsenal star gets perfect 10.0 rating for performance from Whoscored

Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe had a game to remember.

The winter break seemed to do Arsenal good against Newcastle and Nicolas Pepe was the star of the show.

The club's record signing earned a rare perfect 10.0 rating from Whoscored.com for his performance.

Pepe provided two assists and scored one goal in the 4-0 victory. He created four chances in total.

Prior to yesterday's game he had three goals and three assists in 21 appearances, 14 of which were starts.

Add in Europa League matches and he's now up to six goals and seven assists for the season.

It has been a bumpy ride for the Ivory Coast international since his £72 million move, but this could be a turning point.

These were the type of performances Arsenal fans hoped would be routine. They still could.

The manner of this win kickstarts Mikel Arteta's stint as manager and will provide belief the Gunners can mount a challenge for the Champions League places.

Managing to get Pepe to play like this regularly will be key. Even after his perfect 10.0, Pepe's average performance rating for the season from Whoscored.com is 7.23.

Next up he and Arsenal face Olympiakos in the Europa League before a Premier League match away at Everton.