Some Arsenal fans want new contract for teenage sensation Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal youngster was awarded the 'Man of the Match' award for his performance against Newcastle United.

Arsenal got back to winning ways after a 4-0 thumping of Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alex Lacazette gave Mikel Arteta his second league win but a teenager stole most of the plaudits.

18-year-old Bukayo Saka continued playing out of position at left-back but, just like in the last few games, he never looked out of place.

The youngster looked lively throughout the game and was a constant threat going forward. His assist for Pepe's goal after a nutmeg on Valentino Lazaro was the highlight of his performance but he did so much more.

Saka delivered seven crosses, had 74 touches of the ball and maintained a hugely impressive 91% passing accuracy throughout the game. (Squawka)

Arsenal are producing quite a few quality youngsters but Saka seems to be the most exciting at the club at this moment. He is tipped to be the future of the club but his contract situation has scared a few fans.

Saka is already into the final 18 months of his contract and the Daily Mail claimed that soon-to-be Premier League champions Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation.

Arsenal fans will not be happy if the club allow him to switch sides in the coming months and here are a few who have demanded the club to secure Saka's long-term future.

Give the Saka a blank contract pls, and let him fill in the numbers. — Tse yUukwaaludhi (@tiser12) February 17, 2020

Announce Saka New contract Now!! — Sascha (@Sascha59627576) February 17, 2020

Saka’s contract is running out and we must do everything to keep this kid. I haven’t seen such a talent in some time here. Covers two positions, deadly in the final third, only 18 years old. Give this lad anything he wants @Arsenal — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) February 16, 2020

Saka contract needs to be announced now — RH (@futboIRH) February 16, 2020

At this point it will be hard for KT or Seo to displace Saka from starting XI. Tie him down in long contract & improve it so no one goes near him in summer. — SAZS (@saskiey) February 16, 2020

Saka has made 8 assists across all competitions this season. Thats fantastic start for 18 year old. Definitely deserves to be rewarded with new contract. — Sushil Magar (@pablo_AFC) February 16, 2020

If theres one thing we do this season its giving Saka a new contract but let him choose how much he gets paid. The boy in phenomenal and gonna be a global superstar #afc — Pick that one out! (@mattwhiting85) February 16, 2020

WHOOPS



ANNOUNCE SAKA'S NEW LIFE CONTRACT



THANKS — AFC14 (@AFC1420) February 16, 2020

Give Saka a long term contract!! https://t.co/CXnInOdMKq — °The Gooner° (@_fil21) February 16, 2020