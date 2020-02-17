Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Some Arsenal fans want new contract for teenage sensation Bukayo Saka

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Sokratis, Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz of Arsenal before a training session at London Colney on January 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arsenal youngster was awarded the 'Man of the Match' award for his performance against Newcastle United.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal got back to winning ways after a 4-0 thumping of Newcastle United at the Emirates on Sunday. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alex Lacazette gave Mikel Arteta his second league win but a teenager stole most of the plaudits. 

18-year-old Bukayo Saka continued playing out of position at left-back but, just like in the last few games, he never looked out of place. 

The youngster looked lively throughout the game and was a constant threat going forward. His assist for Pepe's goal after a nutmeg on Valentino Lazaro was the highlight of his performance but he did so much more. 

 

Saka delivered seven crosses, had 74 touches of the ball and maintained a hugely impressive 91% passing accuracy throughout the game. (Squawka)

Arsenal are producing quite a few quality youngsters but Saka seems to be the most exciting at the club at this moment. He is tipped to be the future of the club but his contract situation has scared a few fans. 

Saka is already into the final 18 months of his contract and the Daily Mail claimed that soon-to-be Premier League champions Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation. 

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and Neco Williams of Liverpool in action during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Anfield Stadium on October 30, 2019 in...

Arsenal fans will not be happy if the club allow him to switch sides in the coming months and here are a few who have demanded the club to secure Saka's long-term future. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch