'Amateur': Agbonlahor claims £9m Aston Villa man should apologise to his teammates

Aston Villa suffered a late defeat against Spurs on Sunday.

Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Bjorn Engles should apologies to his teammates after his error resulted in Aston Villa suffering a late 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (16/02/2020 at 3:55 pm), Agbonlahor labelled Engels mistake, which led to Heung-Min Son's winner, as 'shocking' and 'amateur defending'

"They [the Villa defenders] have been casual on the ball and they have been ball watching," Agbonlahor told Sky Sports News. "That goal, he has to hook the ball clear. He is trying to get his studs on the ball and it's amateur defending from Engels.

"Maybe that's why Drinkwater came in [to cut out the mistakes] and add that experience in the midfield. But there is nothing you can do about this [Engels mistake]. He has to hold his hand up and say it's a shocking piece of defending. Unbelievable.

"I think they'll stay up. They have shown enough today. You are playing against a big team in Spurs, they are a great side. But I think in games like this, they need to get points out of - but to lose a game like that, at the last second, I think Engels has got to apologise to his teammates for that."

It was an afternoon to forget for Engels, who was having a very topsy-turvy day against the North London club, as he was initially named in the starting XI because Tyrone Mings had to miss the match through illness.

With the game level in the first-half, Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn was adjudged to have been fouled by Engels in the penalty area, with the on-field referee, Martin Atkinson, consulting with VAR and then going on to award a spot-kick.

After the break, Engels, who made a £9 million move to Villa Park in the summer from French side Stade Reims [Express and Star], then made amends for his earlier error when he headed in an equaliser.

With the seconds ticking down to the final whistle, and Villa seemingly pleased to secure a point in their relegation dogfight, Engels failed to control the ball and was punished by Spurs defender Son, who then went onto secure the points for his team.

Villa are still hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone and will face off against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.