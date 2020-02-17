'Absolute rubbish': Sky Sports pundit defends Liverpool after Jeff Stelling's claim

Liverpool are heading for a record-breaking Premier League title.

Phil Thompson has come to the aide of Liverpool and fired back at Jeff Stelling's claims that the champions-elect have been 'lucky' in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News (15/02/2020 at 2:20 pm), at first, host Stelling, explained why he feels Liverpool have been lucky this term, as Thompson labelled his comments as 'absolute rubbish'.

"You have seen the two-goal turnaround at Southampton," Stelling told Sky Sports. "You won at Sheffield United through a Dean Henderson howler, remember that? In the 90th minute, you beat Leicester through a hugely debatable penalty. You scored two goals in the last three minutes at Villa Park. Man City had a penalty for handball turned down and you went to the other end and scored. Are you lucky Liverpool? Do officials bend towards you?

"Yeh I think we are extremely lucky," Thompson responded in a sarcastic manner. Have they gone in our favour? Possibly. We have had things go against us also.

Stelling then stated: "You had a late winner against Wolves when they had a goal ruled out by VAR.

Thompson responded: "So what?! So what?! This is why we have got it. Absolute rubbish [at the thought of it being lucky Liverpool]. It's not lucky Liverpool. We have been the better team and that is it. It's not lucky because we are the best team and that is all."

There are those from the outside who feel that Liverpool have been given the rub of the green by VAR during this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's men close in on a record-breaking title.

But the Reds supporters will point towards decisions that have perhaps not fallen in their favour, such as the farcical decision to rule out one of Liverpool's goals, because of an armpit, during their win at Aston Villa earlier on in the campaign.

Either way, whether decisions have or have not favoured Liverpool this season, their utter dominance proves that even if you took away some points from them, they would still be in an utterly commanding position.

The Premier League title is heading to Anfield, it's just a case of what records are going to be broken because there are some big fish to be caught before the last ball is kicked.

The main one is perhaps beating Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten record, and also matching their unbeaten record over a course of a season.