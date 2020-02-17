Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

44 Touches, 6 Shots on target, Tottenham star showing single-minded focus

Dan Coombs
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son scored the winner against Aston Villa.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son is getting used to putting the team on his shoulders.

The South Korean international was the star man as Spurs forced a last minute victory over Aston Villa.

 

Spurs won 3-2 to pile the pressure on Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for the top spots, with the two teams facing off at Stamford Bridge tonight.

It is not Son's normal game to lead the line and pepper the opposition goal with shots. He's made it his mission in recent weeks.

Against Villa he typified this with a single minded, if a little erratic, performance.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur takes penalty which is saved but he subsequently follows up to score his first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham...

Son touched the ball just 44 times, the joint lowest of any Tottenham player to feature for 90 minutes. 

He made the most of it when he was in possession, attempting seven shots at goal. Remarkably he landed six of them on target.

While this included a saved penalty and scored rebound, it was still impressive.

With that in mind, Son could have been more clinical, but his two goals were enough.

If he has six shots on target every game, Tottenham won't miss Harry Kane much, as Son is good enough to get on the scoresheet most weeks.

Son now has scored six goals in his last five matches for Spurs.

We wrote last week how Son is quietly measuring up well to Liverpool's player of the year contender Sadio Mane. This week he proved that point once again.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch