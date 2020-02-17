44 Touches, 6 Shots on target, Tottenham star showing single-minded focus

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son scored the winner against Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son is getting used to putting the team on his shoulders.

The South Korean international was the star man as Spurs forced a last minute victory over Aston Villa.

Spurs won 3-2 to pile the pressure on Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for the top spots, with the two teams facing off at Stamford Bridge tonight.

It is not Son's normal game to lead the line and pepper the opposition goal with shots. He's made it his mission in recent weeks.

Against Villa he typified this with a single minded, if a little erratic, performance.

Son touched the ball just 44 times, the joint lowest of any Tottenham player to feature for 90 minutes.

He made the most of it when he was in possession, attempting seven shots at goal. Remarkably he landed six of them on target.

While this included a saved penalty and scored rebound, it was still impressive.

With that in mind, Son could have been more clinical, but his two goals were enough.

If he has six shots on target every game, Tottenham won't miss Harry Kane much, as Son is good enough to get on the scoresheet most weeks.

Son now has scored six goals in his last five matches for Spurs.

We wrote last week how Son is quietly measuring up well to Liverpool's player of the year contender Sadio Mane. This week he proved that point once again.