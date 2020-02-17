£30m midfielder says he can play for a top-six club, Tottenham reportedly keeping tabs

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs reportedly interested in Todd Cantwell.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target and Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has told The Daily Mail that he can play for a club in the top six of the Premier League.

The 21-year-old midfielder believes that he is becoming a better player, and is confident that he can play for a top team in England.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City are monitoring and keeping tabs on the youngster with a view to making a move in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the attacking midfielder is rated at £30 million by Norwich, who are in danger of getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Cantwell told The Daily Mail when asked if he can play for a top-six club: "With development and improvement, I could definitely get to that position. But it touches a little bit on self-confidence.

“If you don't believe that then there's no real point in starting out in the first place. You've really got to believe that you can get to the highest point. If you don't, who will? I'm learning.

"Things aren't always going to be perfect. I'm going to make mistakes, I can assure you of that. But I genuinely feel like I'm becoming a better player."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Cantwell has made 22 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Norwich so far this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Championship for the Canaries, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.