£2m star shares what Rangers fans don't deserve

Fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have seen their side's title bid suffer in a big way in recent weeks.

Nikola Katic has admitted that Rangers fans deserve better than what the team have been able to show in recent weeks.

Since returning from the winter break in mid-January, Steven Gerrard's side have dropped a massive eight points in the Scottish Premiership title race.

In doing so, Celtic, who have a 10-point lead, are huge favourites to beat Rangers to a ninth successive league crown come May, moving within one of a historic 10-in-a-row.

The Gers' last two Premiership games at Ibrox have been won by narrow one-goal margins - against Hibernian and Livingston this month - and there were frustrations from the terraces on both occasions.

And although Katic - a £2 million signing in 2018 [The Scottish Sun] - admits that it's sometimes 'difficult' to hear discontent from the club's supporters, the Croatian centre-back concedes that he and his team-mates have given them reason to be frustrated.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It is frustrating and the 50,000 people who come here don’t deserve the performances we have put in over the past few weeks.

“Sometimes it is difficult because you don’t want to hear people shouting at you from the stand, we want people behind us."

The good news for Rangers is that they're still grinding out some wins, like against Hibs and Livingston, despite not playing well, and that's a positive sign.

The bad news is that on this form, the light Blues will inevitably continue to drop points in games that they shouldn't and considering they beat Celtic at Parkhead prior to the winter break, you can understand why supporters are so disappointed that not more of a challenge has been mounted since.