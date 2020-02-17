£2m star makes Rangers claim regarding Celtic

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are behind Celtic in the Premiership title race.

Nikola Katic has insisted to The Scottish Sun that Rangers won't give up in trying to peg back Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Steven Gerrard's side narrowly beat Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox on Sunday to reduce the gap to 10 points again after Celtic made it 13 with their win at Aberdeen earlier in the day.

So far, Rangers have dropped eight points since returning after the winter break, while the Hoops have nine in a row across all competitions following their defeat by the Gers in December.

The light Blues' post-break form is a big concern but although Katic - a £2 million signing in 2018 [The Scottish Sun] - claims that he has 'no idea' for the reason behind it, the big Croat is certain that he and his team-mates will do their utmost to keep the pressure on Neil Lennon's side going forward.

He told The Scottish Sun: "There are three more months to play, we have to face Celtic twice and this team will not give up, we will give everything until the last game.

"We will move forward, working hard every day and we will get back to the place we have to be. I have no idea why we are not playing so well."

Gerrard's side are home to Braga on Thursday for a last-32 Europa League clash, before going to St Johnstone next weekend.