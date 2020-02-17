25-year-old wants Newcastle move; Bruce decision now complicated after snubbing £12m deal

Newcastle United's decision over Jetro Willems has become complicated.

Defender Jetro Willems has told The Chronicle that he would 'love' to hold talks with Newcastle United as he seeks a return to St James' Park.

The Magpies swooped back in August to sign Willems, taking him on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt with a view to a permanent move.

Willems had been a long-term target for Newcastle, and they finally landed their man as Steve Bruce bolstered his back line, with the Dutchman making a big impact.

Willems notched two goals and two assists in 19 Premier League outings for Newcastle, proving to be the ideal left wing back as he proved to be a major attacking outlet.

However, disaster struck in January as Willems suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury, effectively ending his time with Newcastle.

Now, Willems has admitted that he wants to return to Newcastle, noting that he is open talks to make sure he is back on Tyneside for next season.

“Of course I would love to speak to Newcastle,” said Willems. “I don’t want this to be my final time at the club. Come back next year? Why not?” he added.

The report notes that Newcastle won't activate the £12million purchase option in Willems' move, and Bruce faces a complicated decision over the Dutchman for a number of reasons.

Willems' injury is a big one, meaning that not only does he face a rehabilitation period that will stretch into next season, but there's a chance he won't be the same player when he returns.

Add in that Newcastle could pursue a permanent move for loanee Danny Rose, and Willems' future with the Magpies looks a little sketchy to say the least.