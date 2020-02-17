Quick links

£125m star claims Liverpool player is so underrated, thinks he's as good as Fabinho

Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Chelsea FC and Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on...
Liverpool are set to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow evening.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has told the Daily Mail that Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson does not get enough recognition.

Henderson has started to earn widespread praise more recently, but the Liverpool man was often overlooked when discussing Jurgen Klopp’s side’s most important players previously.

Henderson’s role can often go unnoticed, as he does the work which doesn’t grab headlines.

But Saul feels that Henderson is such a vital cog in the Liverpool machine that he deserves more recognition for the role he performs.

 

“Maybe some people don’t rate Henderson as highly as [Georginio] Wijnaldum, (Naby) Keita or Fabinho but I think he is the one that brings that team together," Saul said. 

“Henderson does that so-called dirty work that Gabi [Fernandez] used to do for us, that I have to do, that Koke does. He is an example in so many facets of the game.”

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Saul, who has a £125 million release clause built into his contract (AS Sport), will be in direct competition with Henderson tomorrow evening.

Liverpool are due to take on Atleti, in what should be a fiercely competitive Champions League match.

Atleti will likely be happy to sit back and soak up pressure, which could present Liverpool with a challenge, as Klopp’s side love to exploit spaces on the counter attack.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

