'You can't say no': £25m ace admits Spurs surprised him in January, expected summer move

Tottenham Hotspur snapped up Steven Bergwijn in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Steven Bergwijn has told The Guardian that he didn't expect to make a January move – but he just couldn't say no to Spurs.

Bergwijn had really emerged as a top winger with PSV Eindhoven, bagging 14 goals and 12 assists in the Eredivisie last season.

The 22-year-old grabbed five goals and 10 assists in the first half of this season, and Tottenham had seen enough to launch a big move for him.

Spurs paid up £25million to take Bergwijn to North London in January, with Jose Mourinho adding the winger despite fans expecing a striker to arrive instead.

Bergwijn made an instant impact with a superb debut goal against Manchester City, and again showed his quality against Aston Villa today, winning a penalty for Tottenham's second goal in a 3-2 win.

The Dutchman will hope to keep this form up, and he has been speaking about his move to Spurs, sharing some of the personal details that came in the build-up.

Bergwijn admitted that it was his father who called him and told him to pack his belongings because he was moving to London, adding that the transfer was 'fast'.

The winger noted that he didn't actually expect to join Spurs in January, and instead thought it would be a summer move if he was to leave PSV, but simply felt that he couldn't say no to Tottenham when they came calling.

“My father called me and said: ‘Pack your stuff, you’re going to London,’” said Bergwijn. “It was fast. I didn’t expect to make the transfer in January. I thought in the summer. But if Tottenham wants you, you can’t say no,” he added.