'Wowowow': Liverpool fans rave about one Aston Villa player

The former Liverpool star was almost Aston Villa's hero today.

If there was one Aston Villa player who didn't deserve to get beaten by Tottenham Hotspur today, it was former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The Spaniard, who joined on loan last month, was arguably the best player on the pitch after producing a series of stops to save Aston Villa and deny Spurs.

Some were relatively simple saves by the man who spent close to a decade on Liverpool's books until 2014, while others were excellent.

All in all, it could and would've been a far more grisly defeat for the Villans if not for the 37-year-old.

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted to his performance on Twitter:

wowowow what a save pepe reina — Chicago LFC OLSC (@ChicagoLFC) February 16, 2020

It makes me happy to see Pepe Reina play - even if it’s for Villa. One of my favorite #LFC players ever! — Steve Rixen (@YNWASteve) February 16, 2020

Tell me Pepe Reina isn’t the 2nd best GK in the prem. go on...#AVLTOT #villa pic.twitter.com/Fqf9nCzJnq — LFC_Harrsion6 (@LFC_HJC186) February 16, 2020

Pepe Reina showing his class again — LFC Forever✌ (@aritravo_auddy) February 16, 2020

Reina could be difference between relegation and survival for Villa #AVLTOT — Rupesh⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Rupesh_LFC) February 16, 2020

Without Reina this could have been 8-2 for Spurs — Fardiel TOP RED_LFC (@FardielFma) February 16, 2020

Some big saves for Pepe Reina today — Dale LFC ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@DaleLFC1983) February 16, 2020

I am clearly just nostalgic seeing Reina being supreme again.



Will always love him I guess ❤️❤️ — Fardiel TOP RED_LFC (@FardielFma) February 16, 2020

Pepe Reina being let down by an atrocious defensive display. — Jim (@JimmyLFC25) February 16, 2020

Pepe Reina is still a class goalkeeper — YatzLFC (@YatzLFC) February 16, 2020

Pepe Reina is a goddamn beast. I mean, credit to Alisson, but he doesn't have to make this many saves. — James Thrillner Rides Again (@MichiganLfc) February 16, 2020

Tottenham won it at the death when Son Heung-min capitalised on a Bjorn Engels error to slot home in injury time, capping a 3-2 win.

Engels had headed Aston Villa back to 2-2 in the second half, after conceding the penalty which Reina saved initially, but Son bundled home the rebound to make it 2-1 before the break.

Dean Smith's side took the lead through an own goal from Toby Alderweireld, before the Belgian, like Engels, redeemed himself by smashing home an equaliser shortly after.

It was a cruel outcome for Villa and Reina, but if the former Liverpool star replicates that standard for the rest of the season then the West Midlands side - who sit one point above the drop zone - might be okay.