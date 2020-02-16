Quick links

'Wowowow': Liverpool fans rave about one Aston Villa player

Pepe Reina (L) and Marek Hamsik of Napoli celebrate after the serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio San Paolo on January 6, 2018 in Naples, Italy.
The former Liverpool star was almost Aston Villa's hero today.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 30, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

If there was one Aston Villa player who didn't deserve to get beaten by Tottenham Hotspur today, it was former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The Spaniard, who joined on loan last month, was arguably the best player on the pitch after producing a series of stops to save Aston Villa and deny Spurs.

Some were relatively simple saves by the man who spent close to a decade on Liverpool's books until 2014, while others were excellent.

All in all, it could and would've been a far more grisly defeat for the Villans if not for the 37-year-old.

 

Here's how Liverpool fans reacted to his performance on Twitter:

Tottenham won it at the death when Son Heung-min capitalised on a Bjorn Engels error to slot home in injury time, capping a 3-2 win.

Engels had headed Aston Villa back to 2-2 in the second half, after conceding the penalty which Reina saved initially, but Son bundled home the rebound to make it 2-1 before the break.

Dean Smith's side took the lead through an own goal from Toby Alderweireld, before the Belgian, like Engels, redeemed himself by smashing home an equaliser shortly after.

It was a cruel outcome for Villa and Reina, but if the former Liverpool star replicates that standard for the rest of the season then the West Midlands side - who sit one point above the drop zone - might be okay.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

