'Wow', 'Should start every match': Some Liverpool fans react to 25-year-old's display last night

Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool beat Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Naby Keita of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title on Saturday evening, beating Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.

The Reds are already virtually guaranteed to win the title, but they remain laser-focused on the task at hand, and were made to work for their win in Norfolk.

Liverpool couldn't break Norwich down in a frustrating display, and almost fell behind when Alexander Tettey's strike – a rare effort on goal for the Canaries – rattled the post.

 

Jurgen Klopp called for Sadio Mane from the bench, and the Senegalese wide man made an instant impact, bagging the winner on his return from injury.

Liverpool held on for the win, claiming another three points as they moved a ridiculous 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It wasn't exactly vintage Liverpool, but Klopp's men got the job done, and there was a real sense of encouragement about the performance of midfielder Naby Keita.

Tim Krul of Norwich City saves from Naby Keita of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United...

The Guinean has endured injury and fitness problems this season, meaning Liverpool fans still haven't really seen the player that made headlines at RB Leipzig before his move to Anfield.

However, fans took to Twitter to praise Keita for his display against Norwich, despite him failing to score from a couple of yards out as Tim Krul made a great save.

Supporters called Keita 'excellent' and 'class', believing that he should play every week if fit, and now really hope to see him kick on and build on this performance moving forward.

