'Wow', 'Should start every match': Some Liverpool fans react to 25-year-old's display last night

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title on Saturday evening, beating Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.

The Reds are already virtually guaranteed to win the title, but they remain laser-focused on the task at hand, and were made to work for their win in Norfolk.

Liverpool couldn't break Norwich down in a frustrating display, and almost fell behind when Alexander Tettey's strike – a rare effort on goal for the Canaries – rattled the post.

Jurgen Klopp called for Sadio Mane from the bench, and the Senegalese wide man made an instant impact, bagging the winner on his return from injury.

Liverpool held on for the win, claiming another three points as they moved a ridiculous 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It wasn't exactly vintage Liverpool, but Klopp's men got the job done, and there was a real sense of encouragement about the performance of midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinean has endured injury and fitness problems this season, meaning Liverpool fans still haven't really seen the player that made headlines at RB Leipzig before his move to Anfield.

However, fans took to Twitter to praise Keita for his display against Norwich, despite him failing to score from a couple of yards out as Tim Krul made a great save.

Supporters called Keita 'excellent' and 'class', believing that he should play every week if fit, and now really hope to see him kick on and build on this performance moving forward.

When fit Naby Keita should start every match — NA-33M (@NaeemLFC) February 16, 2020

If Keita stays fit, we’re getting to the champions league final at least. Man made our midfield tick yesterday. Just needs to get that final ball back. — YatzLFC (@YatzLFC) February 16, 2020

Keita was excellent so far; dictating the game and tempo, bringing the ball forward. More playing time needed for sure but brilliant imo! #LFC — SlaxM (@Slax100) February 15, 2020

I think Keita, despite the easy miss was very good tonight. Hope he starts vs Atleti. — - (@Coppin_LFC) February 15, 2020

Naby Keita been class today #LFC — Steve Roberts (@SteHolywell) February 15, 2020

I haven't even seen slander against Keita, but if there was any then those fans needs to stop watching football, Keita did not put a foot wrong at all and worked hard for every posession, give the guy a break. — ErhanLFC (@ErdzLfc83) February 15, 2020

I thought Naby Keita showed signs of being back to his Leipzig best today. His dribbling. His burst of pace. His quick feet. His incisive passing. His shooting. His dirty tackling. His snideness. His will to win at all costs. It's taken him time to find his feet but wow.#LFC — LFC Dagger (@lfc_dagger) February 15, 2020

Naby Keita played really well today considering it was his first start in a few weeks #LFC — Jamie (@jamieb1302) February 15, 2020

Naby Keita is a top player, injuries aside, he starts every time #LFC — BristolBeing (@BristolBeing) February 15, 2020

I’ve said it so many times and I’ll say it again. When fit and match sharp, Naby Keita is our 2nd best midfielder because he offers progression up the pitch — (@VOR_LFC) February 16, 2020