Warnock sends warning to Leeds United despite win against Bristol City

Leeds United recorded a much-needed three points against Bristol City on Saturday.

Stephen Warnock has warned Leeds United that Fulham still have 'the quality' within their squad to overtake them for a top-two place at the end of the season.

Speaking to Final Score on BBC One (15/02/20 at 16:40 pm), Warnock feels that despite Leeds being the only side to pick up points in and around them yesterday, a team like Fulham are 'more than capable' of finishing in the automatic places.

“It's the perfect scenario,” Warnock told Final Score. “It's what you dream of when you come into the changing room after the game and you are the only ones who have picked up points in and around you.

“Leeds have been on a terrible run of late and it could be even better – I thought it was a few weeks ago [top two was done and dusted].

“I know Fulham are getting beat but the quality they have got in the squad, they are more than capable of getting back into it. But there are some many teams in there. You can down to Derby County and you think 'they still have a chance of getting in there'.”

Leaders West Brom conceded a stoppage-time goal against fifth-placed Nottingham Forest to share the spoils with their fellow Midlands side.

Added with that, Fulham, who could have overtaken Leeds on Saturday, were thumped 3-0 at home to bottom-of-the-table Barnsley in what was perhaps the most surprising result of the day.

Free-scoring Brentford, who are currently sitting in fourth place, also dropped points as they recorded a score draw at Birmingham City.

And the final team currently occupying the final top-six spot, in Preston North End, were beaten at home, which meant that Leeds were the only top-six team to win on Saturday.

As a result, Marcelo Bielsa's men are four points behind the current Championship leaders and they are three points ahead of Fulham, and with a strong goal difference.