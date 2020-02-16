Quick links

Tottenham star admits he played very bad today

Shane Callaghan
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur scored their sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League...
Son Heung-min wasn't hugely pleased with his own performance for Tottenham Hotspur today.

Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur applaud the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham...

Son Heung-min has told Sky Sports that he played 'very bad' for Tottenham Hotspur today.

The South Korea international was Spurs' hero by slotting home a last-minute winner as Spurs won 3-2 away at struggling Aston Villa.

It was Son's second of the game after bundling home a rebound after his first-half penalty was saved by Pepe Reina.

The Tottenham attacker could've finished the game with four or five on another day and despite his heroics, the former Bayer Leverkusen star intimates that he isn't all that happy with his own performance.

 

He told Sky Sports after the game: "We were 1-0 down so I think we showed character. We didn't give up. I played very bad because I had a couple of chances to score and finally in the last seconds I scored the winning goal."

It certainly wasn't a vintage display from Son, but it was enough to propel Tottenham up to fifth in the Premier League table nonetheless.

On the balance of play, Jose Mourinho's side were probably better value for the win. They had 23 shots - and 10 in target - compared to Villa's 18, but most of the efforts that Tottenham fashioned were legitimate goalscoring chances, with Dele Alli also culpable of missing several gilt-edged opportunities.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

