Tottenham star admits he played very bad today

Son Heung-min wasn't hugely pleased with his own performance for Tottenham Hotspur today.

Son Heung-min has told Sky Sports that he played 'very bad' for Tottenham Hotspur today.

The South Korea international was Spurs' hero by slotting home a last-minute winner as Spurs won 3-2 away at struggling Aston Villa.

It was Son's second of the game after bundling home a rebound after his first-half penalty was saved by Pepe Reina.

The Tottenham attacker could've finished the game with four or five on another day and despite his heroics, the former Bayer Leverkusen star intimates that he isn't all that happy with his own performance.

He told Sky Sports after the game: "We were 1-0 down so I think we showed character. We didn't give up. I played very bad because I had a couple of chances to score and finally in the last seconds I scored the winning goal."

It certainly wasn't a vintage display from Son, but it was enough to propel Tottenham up to fifth in the Premier League table nonetheless.

On the balance of play, Jose Mourinho's side were probably better value for the win. They had 23 shots - and 10 in target - compared to Villa's 18, but most of the efforts that Tottenham fashioned were legitimate goalscoring chances, with Dele Alli also culpable of missing several gilt-edged opportunities.