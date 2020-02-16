Quick links

'Top class': Chris Sutton gushes over Celtic player on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Chris Sutton of Celtic slips and kicks his penalty over the bar during The Tennents Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Dundee United at Hampden Park on May 28, 2005 in Glasgow, Scotland.
James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard had big roles to play in Celtic's winner this afternoon.

Kristoffer Ajer and Jonny Hayes of Celtic vie wwith Lyndon Dykes of Livingston during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in...

Kristoffer Ajer was Celtic's hero at Aberdeen today.

The big centre-back popped up with a classy finish on 81 minutes to win the game, after Callum McGregor's early opener was cancelled out before the break.

Much of the goal was owed to the direct running of James Forrest, who evaded a few challenges to tee up the Norwegian defender.

But Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard also produced a beautiful touch in the build-up to the goal which set Forrest away.

 

And here's how Chris Sutton reacted to the goal on Twitter:

As Sutton says, it was indeed a massive win for Celtic.

The Hoops are now 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers and it piles a lot of pressure on the Gers ahead of today's visit of Livingston at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side will still have one more game in hand after their match today, but Celtic, who haven't dropped a point since losing to the light Blues before the winter break, are looking relentless.

Their win at Pittodrie was the mark of champions.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

