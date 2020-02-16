'Top class': Chris Sutton gushes over Celtic player on Twitter

James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard had big roles to play in Celtic's winner this afternoon.

Kristoffer Ajer was Celtic's hero at Aberdeen today.

The big centre-back popped up with a classy finish on 81 minutes to win the game, after Callum McGregor's early opener was cancelled out before the break.

Much of the goal was owed to the direct running of James Forrest, who evaded a few challenges to tee up the Norwegian defender.

But Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard also produced a beautiful touch in the build-up to the goal which set Forrest away.

And here's how Chris Sutton reacted to the goal on Twitter:

Big win for Celtic ... Aberdeen the better team... Celtic guts it out...the touch from Edouard and the assist from Forrest top class — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 16, 2020

As Sutton says, it was indeed a massive win for Celtic.

The Hoops are now 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers and it piles a lot of pressure on the Gers ahead of today's visit of Livingston at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side will still have one more game in hand after their match today, but Celtic, who haven't dropped a point since losing to the light Blues before the winter break, are looking relentless.

Their win at Pittodrie was the mark of champions.