Talksport pundit thinks Jose Mourinho wrong about player Tottenham reportedly ready to sell

Martin Keown has told talkSPORT that Tottenham Hotspur are playing Eric Dier in the wrong position.

The Arsenal legend believes that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho should deploy the England international in central defence and not in defensive midfield.

Dier has played seven times as a defensive midfielder, five times as a central midfielder and just twice as a central defender for Tottenham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Keown said about Dier on talkSPORT: “I think Eric Dier is a really, very good player, but he’s playing in the wrong position. I think he should be playing in central defence – I’ve been saying it for so long.

“If I ever saw a player with all the necessary qualities to play central defence, it’s him; he’s got power, he’s got pace, he’s got mobility, and he’s very good in possession.”

Keown added: “In fact, if I was with Mourinho I’d be saying: ‘You’ve got to play him there. It’s time now to move him into a central defensive position’.

“He’s got the qualities; he was playing at right-back, centre-back and as part of a defensive three in the early part of his career at Spurs.”

Uncertain future

Dier’s future at Tottenham is wrapped up in uncertainty, with it being unclear if he will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond the summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham will sell the 26-year-old this summer if he does not sign a new deal, with his current contract due to run out in 2021.

The Daily Star has claimed that Manchester United are considering making a move for the England international.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Dier has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman made 18 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, and two starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.