Sven-Goran Eriksson says one Liverpool player is ‘out of this world’

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018.

Sven-Goran Eriksson has raved about Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk to The Times.

The former England and Manchester City manager believes that Van Dijk has been a superb signing for Liverpool.

Eriksson has also described the former Celtic star as a player who is “out of this world”.

Eriksson told The Times: “This Liverpool have everything, and the best thing they did is buy Van Dijk.

"You can attack with a lot of people because he will always sort out one against one at the back. If you have Van Dijk you can do whatever you want, he is out of this world.”

Stats

Van Dijk has scored four goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and has played in six Champions League games so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Netherlands international central defender played in all 38 league games and in 12 Champions League matches for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Brilliant signing for Liverpool

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £75 million.

The Dutchman has been a superb signing for the Reds, as he has been a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side doing extremely well at the back.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, and they are on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.