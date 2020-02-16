Spurs star gives honest verdict on his performance, Alli praises one teammate, Kane celebrates

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Villa Park today.

Tottenham Hotspur moved just one point shy of the Champions League places today, beating Aston Villa 3-2 with a dramatic late goal.

Spurs were poor to begin with, and Villa took full advantage as Anwar El Ghazi's cross was diverted into the back of the net by Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham did hit back as Alderweireld atoned for his error with a thumping finish, and Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead before the break as he followed up his saved spot kick to make it 2-1.

Bjorn Engels made up for giving away that penalty by hauling Villa level, but then mis-controlled Davinson Sanchez's long ball late in the day, allowing Son to race clear and give Spurs a last-gap winner.

Tottenham weren't exactly at their best at Villa Park, but they showed the grit and determination to dig out a win, which will surely please Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham players took to social media after the game to react, with Dele Alli celebrating the return of defender Ben Davies, as the Welshman turned in a strong display on his comeback from injury.

Defender Alderweireld gave an honest verdict on his performance, believing it wasn't his best game at all but he was happy to make up for his own goal, whilst Lucas Moura posted a photo celebrating with Serge Aurier.

Steven Bergwijn loved Son Heung-min celebration, whilst injured striker Harry Kane got involved in the celebrations on Twitter, even if he can't get involved on the pitch right now.

Another big result! Great to see this man back out there #COYS pic.twitter.com/0IspA211oE — Dele (@dele_official) February 16, 2020

Great team performance and a great celebration by Son Thanks for the amazing support! #COYS @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/zOtEIb5JHw — Steven Bergwijn (@StevenBergwijn) February 16, 2020

Not my best performance personally after a big week, but happy to help the team with a goal at the right end. Thanks to my teammates and our brilliant away support #COYS pic.twitter.com/8BxtK8YuPb — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 16, 2020