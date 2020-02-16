'Special role': Bielsa lauds player who 'strengthens' Leeds & 'allows us to play with our style'

Leeds United returned back to winning ways against Bristol City on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa has lauded Patrick Bamford after Leeds United recorded a deserved and much-needed 1-0 win over Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Bielsa shared how Bamford has a 'special role' in the team, how he 'strengthens' the side with his presence up top and how he 'allows us to play with our style'.

"One centre-forward who is in contact close to scoring, but he doesn't achieve this," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "Bamford is a player in the Championship who has shot more times than the competition. Shoot a lot and score a few times, or he scored a few times if you see the number of shots he has had.

"Of course, I would like him to be more efficient. He is in good condition every match to score. We hope he gets what we deserve.

"This is a player who strengthens the team. He allows us to play with our style. After he has the function and special role in the team, but it's what I mentioned before. The organisation of the team is linked to him."

Whilst Bamford didn't get on the scoresheet, he played his part in the Whites getting back to winning ways after a troubling couple of weeks.

In what was yet another dominating display from the Whites, Luke Ayling was the man to get the only goal of the game early on in the first half.

As per usual with Leeds, they should have put the ball into the back of the net on more than one occasion, with Bamford also missing guilt-edge chances.

But what matters most is that the Yorkshire club have put three points on the board, secured a clean sheet and put the confidence back into the team.

They are four points behind the current leaders West Brom, who recorded a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, and they are three points ahead of third-placed Fulham, who were thumped at home by Barnsley.