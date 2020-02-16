Quick links

Some Tottenham fans predict big future for 21-year-old after today's performance

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-2 this afternoon.

Son Heung-Min of Spurs (C) celebrates with Steven Bergwijn of Spurs (L) and Gedson Fernandes of Spurs (R) after scoring their 3rd goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa...

Tottenham Hotspur moved just one point shy of the Champions League places today, beating Aston Villa 3-2 with a dramatic late goal.

Spurs were poor to begin with, and Villa took full advantage as Anwar El Ghazi's cross was diverted into the back of the net by Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham did hit back as Alderweireld atoned for his error with a thumping finish, and Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead before the break as he followed up his saved spot kick to make it 2-1.

 

Bjorn Engels made up for giving away that penalty by hauling Villa level, but then mis-controlled Davinson Sanchez's long ball late in the day, allowing Son to race clear and give Spurs a last-gap winner.

It wasn't exactly vintage Tottenham as they flitted in and out of the game, but there were some encouraging performances – and one of them came from Gedson Fernandes.

The 21-year-old is on loan until the summer of 2021 having signed from Benfica in January, and came on for Dele Alli for a 10-minute cameo against Villa.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Wednesday 5th February 2020.

That isn't a great deal of time on the pitch, but Fernandes took his chance with some moments of quality, impressing Tottenham fans in the process.

Many supporters took to Twitter to praise Gedson as 'brilliant', 'impressive', 'class' and 'quality', with many believing that he will have a great future at Tottenham, believing he will prove to be a special player for the club in the years to come - of course if that loan move is made permanent.

