Some Tottenham fans predict big future for 21-year-old after today's performance

Tottenham Hotspur moved just one point shy of the Champions League places today, beating Aston Villa 3-2 with a dramatic late goal.

Spurs were poor to begin with, and Villa took full advantage as Anwar El Ghazi's cross was diverted into the back of the net by Toby Alderweireld.

Tottenham did hit back as Alderweireld atoned for his error with a thumping finish, and Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead before the break as he followed up his saved spot kick to make it 2-1.

Bjorn Engels made up for giving away that penalty by hauling Villa level, but then mis-controlled Davinson Sanchez's long ball late in the day, allowing Son to race clear and give Spurs a last-gap winner.

It wasn't exactly vintage Tottenham as they flitted in and out of the game, but there were some encouraging performances – and one of them came from Gedson Fernandes.

The 21-year-old is on loan until the summer of 2021 having signed from Benfica in January, and came on for Dele Alli for a 10-minute cameo against Villa.

That isn't a great deal of time on the pitch, but Fernandes took his chance with some moments of quality, impressing Tottenham fans in the process.

Many supporters took to Twitter to praise Gedson as 'brilliant', 'impressive', 'class' and 'quality', with many believing that he will have a great future at Tottenham, believing he will prove to be a special player for the club in the years to come - of course if that loan move is made permanent.

Gedson came on and did more in 10 mins that the starting midfield, Jose has to get it right from the go next time but as I said before the 3 points were crucial and I thank God #COYS — Dave Spurs (@Difarent) February 16, 2020

Really wanna see Gedson play more games, looks like a brilliant talent — matt (@sliwoski_) February 16, 2020

Btw, Gedson was sick again. What a player this guy could be for us. — Joshua (@JoshHorsley) February 16, 2020

Another very small Cameo from Gedson today but the boy seems to have decent feet. — Waldo (@Mr_W_V_B) February 16, 2020

Another impressive display from Gedson imo. Gets himself about doesn’t he. Quick and strong he’s going to be a great player for us — (@N17yids1) February 16, 2020

Gedson Fernandes looks alright init — LP (@thfclp__) February 16, 2020

Gedson looks decent you know, more comfortable with him getting more minutes now — H (@thfcharvey3) February 16, 2020

Gedson looks a very good prospect. Just neat and tidy on the ball. Does everything well.



Interesting how he came on and not Ndombele. Mobility obviously the biggest factor there — Alan (@CockOnBallStory) February 16, 2020

Gedson looks class. — George (@NoyCoysGeorge) February 16, 2020

Told ya...Gedson is gonna be a great signing for us — N17Nomad (@N17Nomad) February 16, 2020

Anyone wanna discuss gedson? Strength, pace, game reading. I think he will be great for us — Luke. (@_WhiteHeartLane) February 16, 2020

From the little bits we keep seeing from Gedson I definately think there is a player there. Seems to offer more in an advanced postion. Last two games seen him playing on the right he has done well and looked dangerous. — Mike N (@MikeGNolan) February 16, 2020

Oi Gedson is gonna be a great player — alf (@AlfPalms) February 16, 2020

Not being funny but Gedson Fernandes is pure class... — Jimmy Win (@JimmyWin82) February 16, 2020

Gedson was impressive when he came on. Picked up that right attacking midfield position a few times as he did at Benfica. — g (@celsoball) February 16, 2020

Gedson looks quality as well. — darren brice (@darrenrice76) February 16, 2020

I like the look of Gedson Fernando's, looks to have a good bit of skill... — Ant (@PeaheadTHFC) February 16, 2020

Cameo performances only so far but Gedson looks like he’ll be quality. — Connor (@THFCConnor) February 16, 2020

Full time thoughts



- People are overreacting about Dier. He wasn't that bad

- Dele wasn't that bad either

- Gedson looked good when he came on

- I need GLC and Tanganga to start against Leipzig — Anna (@thfc_anna) February 16, 2020

#gedson and #bergwijn are gonna be special players next season you heard it here first. Can see real quality in them both. Exciting times ahead with a pre season and a summer transfer window for #jose. #COYS #THFC — nicky ritchie (@nickyritchie2) February 16, 2020

Agree I'm so pleasantly surprised with gedson I must say — Musa (@Musathfc28) February 16, 2020