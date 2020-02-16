Some Leeds United fans react to Helder Costa display against Bristol City

Helder Costa, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, was in action for Leeds United against Bristol City.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa against Bristol City.

Costa, signed on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 1-0.

The Portugal international showed some good touches and runs, but he should have done better with his finishing and his delivery could have been better as well.

According to WhoScored, Costa took four shots of which three were on target, had a pass accuracy of 67.4%, took 73 touches, attempted five dibbles, made three tackles and one clearance, and put in three crosses.

While some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Costa against City, others thought that he should have done better with his finishing, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Costa. 15 million. — Jake (@JakeLUFC_) February 15, 2020

Costa just missed a tap in. #LUFC — Recon (@llReconll) February 15, 2020

Costa and Bamford off I beg — Jake (@JakeLUFC_) February 15, 2020

#lufc costa shocking today. Can’t finish — Mark Doyle (@BuzzDoyle) February 15, 2020

Can’t help but feel like had both Bamford and Costa chances dropped to Big Kev, he’d have took the back of the net off. #LUFC — (@EST19XIX) February 15, 2020

Wolves have mugged us right off getting £15 mil for Costa. Should have 4 goals today alone. #lufc — Greg Andrews (@Greg_01) February 15, 2020

Costa has had a GAME today man. — Kayray (@KatieLUFC) February 15, 2020

Relief. Feels good to win again. Costa or KP Man of the match for me. On to the next. #lufc — Not Che Adams (@DirtyLeedsLeo) February 15, 2020

MOTM KP by a mile, but Ayling, Pablo, Costa and Harrison been brilliant. Huge win. #LUFC — The Chris Knowles (@TheChrisKnowles) February 15, 2020

Costa was very good today. Thats more like it from him. KP outstanding as always. #lufc — Terry Felipe (@eltel89) February 15, 2020

Incredible performance from everyone, costa, harrison and KP stood out for me, different class #LUFC — Rian Pyle (@PyleRian) February 15, 2020

Horrible conditions but a fantastic performance from Leeds. Luke Ayling with the deciding goal but this felt more like the Leeds side that went on that seven game winning run. Phillips, Costa and Harrison the standouts. Everyone performed well it must be said. #lufc — All Things Leeds (@AllThingsLeeds1) February 15, 2020

@WYSdaily overjoyed with that result this aft. this is what we needed to give the lads a massive BOOST! Costa on fire today good for ayling to get a goal too. massive result for barnsley too this gives us breathing space again. GET IN LEEDS!!! #lufc — James LUFC (@_jamesamitch) February 15, 2020