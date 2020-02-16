Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Some Leeds United fans react to Helder Costa display against Bristol City

Helder Costa of Leeds United is challenged by Markus Henriksen of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15,...
Helder Costa, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, was in action for Leeds United against Bristol City.

Helder Costa of Leeds is closed down by Christian Norgaard of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in...

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa against Bristol City.

Costa, signed on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 1-0.

 

The Portugal international showed some good touches and runs, but he should have done better with his finishing and his delivery could have been better as well.

According to WhoScored, Costa took four shots of which three were on target, had a pass accuracy of 67.4%, took 73 touches, attempted five dibbles, made three tackles and one clearance, and put in three crosses.

While some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Costa against City, others thought that he should have done better with his finishing, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Leeds United's Helder Costa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 8, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

