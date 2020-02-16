Some Arsenal and Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah display tonight

Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah started for Arsenal against Newcastle United on Sunday.
Some Arsenal and Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Eddie Nketiah against Newcastle United on Sunday evening.
Nketiah was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in North London.
The striker started the match and played for 85 minutes, as Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-0.
It was the first time that the 20-year-old striker had started for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.
Nketiah was understandably not at his best and clipped the crossbar with a chance when he should have scored with ease, but he put in a good shift, worked hard and did show glimpses of what he is capable of.
According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international striker took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won one header, took 31 touches, and made one tackle.
The striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds in the Championship, but he managed just 500 minutes in the league - according to WhoScored - before being recalled.
Some Arsenal and Leeds fans have given their take on the performance of Nketiah against Newcastle on Twitter, as shown below:
Nketiah wasn’t that good today— Pinot (@AFC_Pinot) February 16, 2020
Eddie Nketiah and Ceballos come off to a standing ovation. #afc— DailyAFC™ (@DailyAFC) February 16, 2020
Nketiah showing us why he couldn’t start for Leeds. Martinelli needed asap— Abdul (@Ablaze__b) February 16, 2020
Nketiah isn’t Premier League ready.— 【9】 (@Dave9AFC) February 16, 2020
There’s no doubt he’s a talented kid but currently the Championship was his level.
I say we play him in Europa League for now.
Martinelli has proven himself as Premier League ready, so there’s no sense dropping him.
Football: slow, poor.— Twelly (@iAmTwelly) February 16, 2020
Auba looks uninterested. Bellerin is playing the worst game I’ve seen him play. Pepe and Nketiah offered nothing. Saka can’t take anyone on.
Luiz and Mustafi having their own game of to me to you.
trying to be positive but there’s nothing. #AFC
I'm absolutely baffled by Arteta's team selection. Torreira should be first name on the team sheet. Either Laca or Auba has to play as a striker. We can't be experimenting Nketiah to start PL games, not ready. When fit Tierney or Kola had to play as LB.— Swikar Acharya (@Swikar_afc) February 16, 2020
Nketiah’s gotta score that. Inexcusable— Julian (@JH4AFC) February 16, 2020
Nketiah's overdoing it.— ™️ (@AfcNas) February 16, 2020
What is nketiah doing— Georgie B (@AFCGeorgie) February 16, 2020
He has the ball on his right foot in the penalty box and he isn’t finish
Cut the fancy footwork and just finish it
Ok nketiah off now please Mikel...— AFCZigy (@AfcZigy) February 16, 2020
Feel like this might be unpopular, but feel like Arteta has got the lineup right today. Took time to really kick in but Ceballos has freed up Ozil and looked bright, and have actually thought Nketiah has been bright, despite maybe not clinical.— m17 (@GargantuanAFC) February 16, 2020
Pls sub nketiah now pls. His confidence is low. Also take off Xhaka to avoid a red. Bring in Torreira and martinelli @Arsenal— Gnner (@AdieleTbagAFC) February 16, 2020
He learnt that at Leeds #nketiah #lufc— Jason Beal (@jasonpmb) February 16, 2020
Has to be said that our style of play made Eddie Nketiah look very good #LUFC— Cookie (@Cooke_MJ) February 16, 2020
so bamfords still missing sitters...and Nketiah is kitting up for arsenal...but bielsa knows best right— we've been through it all together , LUFC (@Nonbiasedleeds1) February 16, 2020
Have something to tell us about this article?