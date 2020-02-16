Quick links

Some Arsenal and Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah display tonight

Subhankar Mondal
Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal hits the cross-bar during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah started for Arsenal against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Some Arsenal and Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Eddie Nketiah against Newcastle United on Sunday evening.

Nketiah was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The striker started the match and played for 85 minutes, as Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-0.

It was the first time that the 20-year-old striker had started for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

 

Nketiah was understandably not at his best and clipped the crossbar with a chance when he should have scored with ease, but he put in a good shift, worked hard and did show glimpses of what he is capable of.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international striker took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won one header, took 31 touches, and made one tackle.

The striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds in the Championship, but he managed just 500 minutes in the league - according to WhoScored - before being recalled.

Some Arsenal and Leeds fans have given their take on the performance of Nketiah against Newcastle on Twitter, as shown below:

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal during Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

