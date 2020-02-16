Some Arsenal and Leeds United fans react to Eddie Nketiah display tonight

Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah started for Arsenal against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Some Arsenal and Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Eddie Nketiah against Newcastle United on Sunday evening.

Nketiah was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The striker started the match and played for 85 minutes, as Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-0.

It was the first time that the 20-year-old striker had started for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

Nketiah was understandably not at his best and clipped the crossbar with a chance when he should have scored with ease, but he put in a good shift, worked hard and did show glimpses of what he is capable of.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international striker took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, won one header, took 31 touches, and made one tackle.

The striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds in the Championship, but he managed just 500 minutes in the league - according to WhoScored - before being recalled.

Some Arsenal and Leeds fans have given their take on the performance of Nketiah against Newcastle on Twitter, as shown below:

Nketiah wasn’t that good today — Pinot (@AFC_Pinot) February 16, 2020

Eddie Nketiah and Ceballos come off to a standing ovation. #afc — DailyAFC™ (@DailyAFC) February 16, 2020

Nketiah showing us why he couldn’t start for Leeds. Martinelli needed asap — Abdul (@Ablaze__b) February 16, 2020

Nketiah isn’t Premier League ready.



There’s no doubt he’s a talented kid but currently the Championship was his level.



I say we play him in Europa League for now.



Martinelli has proven himself as Premier League ready, so there’s no sense dropping him. — 【9】 (@Dave9AFC) February 16, 2020

Football: slow, poor.



Auba looks uninterested. Bellerin is playing the worst game I’ve seen him play. Pepe and Nketiah offered nothing. Saka can’t take anyone on.

Luiz and Mustafi having their own game of to me to you.



trying to be positive but there’s nothing. #AFC — Twelly (@iAmTwelly) February 16, 2020

I'm absolutely baffled by Arteta's team selection. Torreira should be first name on the team sheet. Either Laca or Auba has to play as a striker. We can't be experimenting Nketiah to start PL games, not ready. When fit Tierney or Kola had to play as LB. — Swikar Acharya (@Swikar_afc) February 16, 2020

Nketiah’s gotta score that. Inexcusable — Julian (@JH4AFC) February 16, 2020

What is nketiah doing

He has the ball on his right foot in the penalty box and he isn’t finish

Cut the fancy footwork and just finish it — Georgie B (@AFCGeorgie) February 16, 2020

Ok nketiah off now please Mikel... — AFCZigy (@AfcZigy) February 16, 2020

Feel like this might be unpopular, but feel like Arteta has got the lineup right today. Took time to really kick in but Ceballos has freed up Ozil and looked bright, and have actually thought Nketiah has been bright, despite maybe not clinical. — m17 (@GargantuanAFC) February 16, 2020

Pls sub nketiah now pls. His confidence is low. Also take off Xhaka to avoid a red. Bring in Torreira and martinelli @Arsenal — Gnner (@AdieleTbagAFC) February 16, 2020

Has to be said that our style of play made Eddie Nketiah look very good #LUFC — Cookie (@Cooke_MJ) February 16, 2020

so bamfords still missing sitters...and Nketiah is kitting up for arsenal...but bielsa knows best right — we've been through it all together , LUFC (@Nonbiasedleeds1) February 16, 2020