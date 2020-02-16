SkySports pundit says one Leeds United player looks ‘massively unfit’

Jean-Kevin Augustin came on as a substitute for Leeds United against Bristol City.

Clinton Morrison said on Sky Sports Football (5:17pm, February 15, 2020) that Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin does not look fit.

The former Crystal Palace forward made the comments following the Championship game between Leeds and Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Augustin, who joined the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season, came on as a substitute for Patrick Bamford in the 75th minute.

The striker had a good chance, but his failure to convert it did not matter in the end as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won 1-0.

According to WhoScored, the striker took one shot which was not on target and took five touches.

Morrison said on Sky Sports Football (5:17pm, February 15, 2020) when asked if Augustin impressed against City: “No, not really. He does look unfit. He looks massively unfit.

“He had one chance, one half-chance. It was six yards out to him, played him by Phillips, and he hit the side-netting, but they are going to need Augustin and Bamford to start scoring regularly."

Understandable

Augustin not looking 100% match-fit at the moment is understandable, as he has not played much football this season.

Before his loan move to Leeds in January, the Frenchman made just two starts and only eight substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for AS Monaco, according to WhoScored.

The 22-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain has made three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, playing a total of just 49 minutes, according to WhoScored.