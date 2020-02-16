SkySports pundit says one Liverpool player doesn’t know how good he is

Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool against Norwich City on Saturday.

Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports Premier League (7:34pm, February 15, 2020) that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane does not know how he good he is.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the comments about Mane after the Reds’ win against Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The 27-year-old Senegal international scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute at Carrow Road.

After the match, the former Southampton star admitted to Sky Sports that he did not know that it was his 100th goal in English football.

In response to the interview, Redknapp said on Sky Sports Premier League (7:34pm, February 15, 2020), as transcribed by Metro: “Everything about this guy, you read about him on social media. He’s an unassuming superstar.

“I don’t think he realises how good he is and that’s what makes him so great. You can look at the full repertoire of goals – he’s brilliant in the air, left foot, right foot. Marginally, you’d say his right foot is better but he’s also happy to hit it early and hard on his left foot.

“That’s what I like about him. He’s not one of those who finesses it in. He’s smashed that into the bottom corner. He’s a wonderful player but I think it’s an example of what Liverpool are. They’re a team without any real egos.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mane has made 21 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in the process.

The Senegal international forward has made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Mane scored 22 goals and provided one assist in the league, and scored four goals and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.